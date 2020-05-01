Twitter wins users, exceeds estimates, but advertising trends alarm investors – Latest news

Twitter Inc reported higher revenues in the first quarter and less loss than analysts had expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its shares fell when investors worried about possible weakness in the second quarter.

The San Francisco-based social media company said daily users who can see ads also grew 24% to 166 million, about 2 million above estimates, as people searched Twitter for information related to the virus. .

Twitter also said that its ad sales had picked up slightly in Asia after a downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak and that it accelerated work on tools to appeal to advertisers, becoming the latest technology company to report a lighter hit from the pandemic than expected.

The company did not provide specific guidance on the second quarter, but in a conference call with analysts, Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal pointed to a time period of March 11-31, when advertising revenue decreased approximately 27% year-over-year. after year, as A sign of what the company has seen in April.

In comparison, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that ad revenue was more or less stable in the first three weeks of April compared to last year, a tentative sign of recovery after a sharp decline in revenue in March.

Twitter shares, which initially rose 11% after the earnings report, fell 4.8%.

The company said its decline in March was particularly pronounced in the United States, its largest market by revenue.

The new coronavirus halted travel, retail and entertainment in much of the world in March, prompting sudden cuts in the budgets of many advertisers and raising concerns about the prospects for ad sellers.

About 84% of Twitter's revenue comes from ads on its service and associated apps, and those sales were 27% lower in the last three weeks of March than the same period in 2019, the company said Thursday. But sales recovered in Asia in late March when the locks were lifted there, Twitter said, without providing specific figures.

"We are not likely to see the full effects of the coronavirus on Twitter revenue until the second quarter, but due to rapidly changing conditions, the severity of the impact is difficult to predict," said senior eMarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg.

Twitter said it hoped to launch tools earlier than planned this year to attract mobile gaming businesses and other app makers. Those companies are trying to gain market share among consumers trapped in their homes and continue to buy what the advertising industry calls "direct response,quot; ads.

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it expected revenue from direct response ads sold by its YouTube unit to return to normal faster than other types of ads.

Twitter also warned of small increases in non-ad revenue.

SLIDING COSTS

Twitter's first-quarter revenue was $ 808 million, an increase of 3% compared to the previous year, above the average estimate of $ 776 million among analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

The company said growth in sales of user publication licenses for researchers and marketers, which was 17% in the first quarter, is expected to "moderate,quot; the rest of the year.

Twitter lost $ 8 million in the first quarter, or a penny a share, better than the average estimate of two cents a share.

Twitter aims to stop losses by cutting its own budgets, including by limiting hiring to product development, research, and user support. Spending growth in 2020 is likely to be in "low teens," compared to previous plans to spend 20% more than last year, Twitter said.

Focusing their product teams on advertiser tools could pose challenges for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. It pledged in February to launch new features for users this year at a faster rate to drive growth.

The growth target was part of a deal that allowed Dorsey to remain CEO while a revamped board of directors evaluates Twitter's leadership structure and CEO succession plan. Elliott had expressed concern that Dorsey, who is also CEO of financial technology company Square Inc, was taking on too much.

