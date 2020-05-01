Trevor Noah Pays Staff Members' Salaries Out Of His Own Pocket Amid Coronavirus Crisis

WENN

The presenter of the "Daily Show" will personally pay the salaries of his employees until the production of his nightly show resumes as soon as the Covid-19 crisis ends.

Up News Info –

Trevor Noah He is personally paying the wages of 25 staff members without permission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"The 35-year-old host informed crew members that he will continue to pay his wages until production" begins to increase again in the television industry. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

A source told Variety: "These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him set up the show. Trevor is personally covering his wages until the production business opens again."

"He respects his team tremendously and feels it is right that they get over it together," they added.

Trevor has been presenting a remote version of "The Daily Show", called "The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah", from his home in the middle of the pandemic.