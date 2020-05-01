Travis Scott seen with a new Bugatti on his 29th birthday after Kylie Jenner offers a love tribute

Instagram

Along with three friends, rapper & # 39; Sicko Mode & # 39; It is caught on camera exiting the coronavirus lockout to inspect what appears to be a Bugatti Chiron, the price of which starts at around $ 3 million.

Up News Info –

Travis Scott (II) Celebrate the last year of your 20 years in style. Turning 29 on Thursday, April 30, hitmaker "Sicko Mode" was spotted on the street in West Hollywood inspecting a new and expensive sports car.

Along with three friends, the Grammy-nominated rapper was photographed showing what appears to be a Bugatti Chiron, the price of which reportedly starts at around $ 3 million. For the occasion, he was seen wearing a tie dye T-shirt and color block jeans with diamond rings and bracelets adorning his fingers and wrists.

Earlier the same day, Travis received a birthday greeting from his ex-girlfriend. Kylie Jenner. Along with a series of photos and videos of the MC with his baby Stormi, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wished him a happy birthday, considering him" dad of the year "in the Instagram post.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I am slowly but surely beginning to accept the fact that the storm is a daddy's little girl," added Kylie in her sweet tribute message to her ex. "But whatever. We went to half the greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and fun baby. The best gift. Ok, I'm crying. I love you forever!

<br />

It is unclear if Kylie has prepared any gifts for Travis, but she has gifted them with a lavish birthday present before they broke up. In April 2019, Travis revealed through an Instagram Story post that his multi-million dollar girlfriend gave him a silver Lamborghini, which was estimated to be around $ 280,000.

While Travis and Kylie left him in September 2019, they are still in a friendly relationship, often sparking speculation that they may have reconciled. In fact, a day before her 29th birthday, she made a brief appearance on her TikTok video, smoking smoke in the air, while she and her influential friend Stassie Karanikolaou he danced to his song "Out West".