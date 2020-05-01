Top 10 Deals of May 1, 2020

The best deals of the day The best deals of the day The best offers on the web, updated daily.

Now that we are at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it is crucial, now more than ever, that we begin to take our vision seriously. I mean without the right pair of glassesHow are you going to finally see binge eating? The sopranos in the coming weeks, without overloading your retinas? How can you comfortably see every bright sky blue pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

You will need a pair of brand new prescription frames with a 65% discount, and we will give them to you, courtesy of Glasses USA. Right now. Take a break. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and cut that by two-thirds. Now take a look and enter the promotion code KINJA65and add blue light blocking lenses while you do it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you're looking at a good or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for the extra layer of protection. You don't even necessarily need a recipe.

Experience the benefits of blue light lock today.

* Frames with premium and sale tags are excluded.

Keeping your connections safe and private is important, especially now that you probably spend more free time looking at some kind of screen. The price of VPNs varies, and you can even get some for free, but with something as important as security, it pays to invest in a good one. Right now, Kinja readers can get two years of pure VPN for just $ 48, a savings of 82%. This plan also allows you to have up to five devices connected, so your whole family can be covered.

Etsy is a wonderful marketplace to support small / independent businesses. One of its best artists is artisan soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This independent store has a great offer from one of its best sellers. Earn 12 honey soaps for $ 79. This is a 27% discount for one year supply of bars.

And now that everyone agrees with vigilant hand washing These will be useful. You can choose between the original piece of honey, the piece of glycerin honey or a mixture of each. They're great for sensitive skin, so don't worry if it's you.

This is a great gift for a natural Earth mom if you are fighting for an item for Mother's Day. They are offering free shipping on this item and some others in their store.

If you want to go a little crazy, you should see this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo Package. It's just $ 55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibration, and a puffer fish vibrator), as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner. It's dropped from $ 178 dollars, so you're saving a ton of money while going down. It also benefits from free shipping. Isn't that totally stimulating? Take advantage of this deal before it's over! Be sure to check the other options at Ella Paradis while you're at it.

No one wants to get their lazy butt out of bed half an hour early every morning to wait in a row of Starbucks for a massively expensive hot drink full of sugar. You don't have to drink black coffee (ew) for a quick morning get-up with Mr Coffee's Espresso and Cappuccino maker, which MorningSave has it for $ 39 today.

This unit can serve up to 20 ounces of liquid gold. Complete your drinks with the built-in milk frother before channeling it all into a glass jug that can hold up to four shots of espresso.

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there are a ton of new options in the virtual clearance hall at Nordstrom. Right now until May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of articles, including designed for men, womanand children. Expect lots of brand styles at store brand prices.

This Leith print chiffon minidress with strapsFor example, it costs $ 30, comes in tan and pink floral patterns, and looks great no matter how you cut it. For the boys, the iconic Bonobos motorcycle bomber jacket It will make everyone sing your praises once it's safe to go back out to bars. Prepare ahead of time and get it in half. Save the heavy jackets and go for a spring casual light hoodie, only $ 27 for a limited time.

However, it's not just about clothing in this sale; Also in the photo here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel I have no idea why it's called that, but it's not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13 "MacBook Pro along with various work supplies. You can buy a cute lil nesting space also for their fur babies: 55% discount on the list price. Browse a wider selection in our always-up-to-date summary of best deals nordstrom today.

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 15 on your own pair at Adorama. It's not a massive discount, but considering how rarely newer Apple products drop in price, it's still worth checking out.

LEGO saw a huge increase in sales as we stayed deeper and spent more time with our families. I have been following my friend and his wife building the Old replica of Trafford on Instagram for the past few days. I have to say that it is a fairly productive way to quarantine. With May 4 on the horizon, this seems to be a good time to enjoy Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set free with any $ 75 Star Wars purchase. No code is needed and this also includes pre-orders.

the A-Wing Starfighter Just released today for $ 199.99 and is exclusive to the LEGO site. But there are plenty of great options for a new project or a rainy day. For my part I am looking The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

Do you need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $ 200 for a quality smartphone, and they don't have to be restored either. The Moto G7 is one of those phones. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM and a large 6.2-inch Full HD + screen, and B&H Photo has lowered $ 100 from its price. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use by almost all major US carriers. USA, 4G LTE and all.

Whether you like taking photos of kids and puppies, or just need a new hobby in quarantine, DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a nifty device that will elevate anyone's photo and video game by eliminating any movement of their hands while capturing his shots. It usually costs $ 120, but DJI offers it at a Mother's day gift boxAlong with a case, wrist strap, tripod, non-slip pads, a storage bag, a digital frame, and an 8GB SD card for just $ 140. It's a great deal packed with tons of fun stuff, but it's only available. until May 10.