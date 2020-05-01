Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins learns that no good deed goes unpunished after sharing this video

Zonnique Pullins is doing great things, but as the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished.

Recently, Tiny Harris' daughter went to social media, where she announced that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she has partnered with a company to give one of her many followers a chance to win $ 1,000.

Rapper T.I.'s stepdaughter He shared the instructions with his fans and told them how to win. Zonnique, 24, was inundated with comments from mothers, grandmothers, and some men who revealed their heartwarming reasons why the money would help them.

However, some critics criticized VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family HustleThe star for executing what they assumed was a scam.

Bandhunata's girlfriend Izzy said this about the encouragement gift: "Do you need a $ 1000 boost? Well, we'll give ONE person a $ 1000 boost through PayPal cash! It only takes 30 seconds to get in!"

This person said the following: "I would use the money to help me with my bills and I would also start to organize myself properly so that I could focus on going back to school, that is very important to me. I am the only hope." I stayed in my family. I lost my mother at age 16. Life has not been easy for me. I'm trying to do the right thing and stay off the streets, so getting that money not only helps me, it will cost me a great deal. for me and give me a little hope that I can do it. I have been struggling with my thoughts and fighting for what is right, I find it difficult for you, and your team could help, it would be greatly appreciated. "

A grateful fan shared, "It's crazy how many people are suffering right now! This is impressive of you, @zonniquejailee."

This follower stated, “I will pay all my bills to get everything my children don't need. Get my truck properly and what's left, put it in my savings, and use it for emergency use only. ”

A critic called her and said it was a scam: "No, the only one who wins is the person who promotes it."

Another commenter chimed in: "Do you still fall for this shit?"

This sponsor explained: “Thank you! God bless you all. Even if I don't win. I'm glad you showed something positive for someone like me to have hope. "

Zonnique is always positive, she shouldn't listen to criticism, supporters say.



