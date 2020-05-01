Home Entertainment Times birthday girl Anushka Sharma appeared on the cover of Filmfare

Birthday girl Anuska Sharma is one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses. The brave actress made a mark in her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jobi, alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. From playing a prominent second place in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, to playing a simple Indian housewife in Sui Dhaaga, he has given Bollywood some brilliant performances over the years. From her beautiful appearance to her lively personality, there is nothing you cannot love about this beautiful actress. As Anushka celebrates her 32ndNorth DakotaToday, we take a look at all the times she sizzled on the cover of Filmfare.

Scroll to see Anushka's journey with Filmfare




one/ 10

October 2011



Anushka Sharma


2/ 10

February 2011



Anushka Sharma


3/ 10

July 2012



Anushka Sharma


4 4/ 10

January 2014



Anushka Sharma


5 5/ 10

March 2015

Anushka Sharma


6 6/ 10

August 2016



Anushka Sharma


7 7/ 10

August 2017



Anushka Sharma


8/ 10

January 2018



Anushka Sharma


9 9/ 10

August 2019



Anushka Sharma


10/ 10

January 2020

