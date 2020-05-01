Tiger King: Joel McHale responds to "weird" reaction to Joe Exotic's question on Netflix special

Joel McHale has expressed surprise at the reaction he received to one of his questions on Netflix Tiger king special.

The Hosted Comedian The tiger king and me, an extra episode from the hugely popular documentary about the dispute between cat dealer Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Many fans criticized McHale for suggesting that Exotic should be in jail. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a rental murder plot and numerous animal abuse charges.





"People made me so angry to ask if Joe Exotic should be in jail, and I thought that doesn't sound like a forceful geyser question," McHale told Conan O'Brien. "They were like," How dare you? "And I said," 19 major crimes? Animal abuse? "

He added: "It was a strange thing because I think people see [Tiger king subjects] as characters and not necessarily human beings. "

Tiger king, which was released on Netflix in March, was described by viewers as "absolutely crazy."

