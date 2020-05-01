Thomas Lennon in "Reno 911,quot;, Weird Al Yankovic, Ben Stiller – Up News Info Los Angeles

"Reno 911,quot; will return to television and that means Thomas Lennon will be able to put on Lieutenant Jim Dangle's shorts again.

There will be 25 new episodes on the new Quibi mobile streaming service, with each episode lasting between six and eight minutes.

"We've always talked about making more Reno 911s," Lennon said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “The blessing and the curse is that they were all so successful that they all have their own shows. We had dinner before last Christmas and just so everyone is in the same room at the same time, there are plenty of emails. We talked about it for quite some time and never found a scenario where it would work. We have sold Reno 911 to the same type three or four times. Doug Herzog went to Quibi and said why they don't come to do Reno 911. The episodes have a range of six to eight minutes now and I would not change it. I wouldn't do an episode in this era with my attention span. "

FULL INTERVIEW:

"Reno 911,quot; opens in Quibi on May 4. A major addition to the cast is Weird Al Yankovic, who will play Ted Nugent in the series. Lennon and Yankovic first became friends when they ran into each other randomly at a Staples office supply store in Los Angeles.

"I showed Al all the episodes when they ended because I really respect his opinion and he answered me and said that nothing was lost," said Lennon. “A seven minute Reno 911 is perfect. No fat. When Al got his star on the Walk of Fame, the people who presented it were Dr. Demento and me. It is a somewhat strange and inspiring story that these kinds of things can happen. One morning, about 11 years ago, I was at the Staples Office supply store on Sunset Boulevard. There was no one there and there were two people looking for printer toner, a guy with really weird hair and me. It's Weird Al and I said: are you weird Al Yankovic? He said yes and that he had the mustache, and said: Are you Lieutenant Dangle? And I said yes. Then I jokingly said: Should we decide to be best friends now and he said goodbye to me?

