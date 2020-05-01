This is what you can expect from this weekend's weather forecast.

The threat of scattered showers and even a roar or two thunderclaps continues for the rest of Friday, but forecasters say the weekend is reaching drier, warmer weather.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny and mild, with highs in the top 60 and lows in the top 40.

Warm temperatures will continue on Sunday, but forecasters predict the possibility of isolated showers in the late afternoon until Monday.

