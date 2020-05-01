This is how MLB teams responded to a disgruntled Cubs fan seeking to change fandom.

For a long time, being a Cubs fan wasn't easy.

The Chicago franchise had a 108-year World Series championship drought, with some serious years. In the 1980 season, the Cubs finished 64-98, finishing sixth (last) in the East of the National League. The bad year was enough for a fan, Don Costello, to consider switching teams, so he wrote other MLB franchises to see if they would accept an annoying fan.

These letters were recently revealed by that fanatic's son, Don Kostelec, who told Block Club Chicago that he found the letters while checking his father's belongings. Her father died on April 21 and she wanted to share what she found on Twitter.

When my father was upset by the Cubs' performance, he wrote other teams, offering to sign a contract as a free-agent fan. Some teams responded. These are some of his responses. pic.twitter.com/vNDbbBzMS9 – Don Kostelec (@KostelecPlan) April 30, 2020

This is what the teams said.

Seattle Sailors

Dear Donald: On behalf of the Mariners, I would like to thank you for writing to us and for offering your valuable skills as a baseball fan. Regarding your letter, I must say that we have the highest respect for the management of the Chicago Cubs. However, I also understand your frustration in following them closely during these seasons. In trying to stay consistent with the Mariner philosophy, we are not in the free-agent fan market at this stage in our development. We are trying to develop fans through our system, which we feel is heading in the right direction for a club just four years old. When we get to the point that we are about to go all the way, a fanatic with his experience may be what we need to put ourselves on top. At that time, you can be sure that we would be interested in acquiring your services. Until then, we wish you the best in your career. We always appreciate the best fans.

Montreal expos

Dear Mr. (Redacted): I think I understand your frustration. Mainly because as a Cub reserve receiver from time to time from 1954 to 1957, I partially lived for some of those years with you. And, much to my chagrin, I didn't exactly establish myself as a Hall of Fame member. I wish I could say that I really contributed to the cause that all of your loyal Cub supporters support. However, if I also know something about a longstanding and loyal Cub fanatic, not only will one stick around, he WILL WITHDRAW his Free Agency threat and rededicate himself to the Chicago Cubs. The trauma you would suffer from trying to shoot, which you really couldn't do, for another club would seriously jeopardize your sports health. Imagine cheering for the Montreal Expos on the last day of the 1981 National League season when the Cubs and Expos enter the final day tied for first place. Sorry Donald, I can't accept your free agency offer.

Milwaukee Brewers

Dear Don: It is a pleasure to make an offer to a free agent that does not have to include a guaranteed five-year contract. While I'm sorry to see you walk away from the Cubs where some of my good friends work, we'll be glad you adopt the Brewers as your favorite club. Actually, I'd be glad if you supported us in the American League and stayed with the Cubs in the National League, since it seems only fair that, after all your suffering for two decades, you continue to support the Cubs when they convert him. around and start having some success. In any case, the best offer I can make you is that the management here will make a concerted effort to make this club a championship very soon. While there are no guarantees in this business, I think I can tell you that the '81 season will be exciting in Milwaukee and that you will have the opportunity to follow many players with outstanding talents. This offer is open and you can accept when you choose to do so. There is only one condition linked to the offer. If by any chance some of the Cubs' misfortunes in recent years are due to your association with them, we really prefer that you adopt the Yankees!

In conclusion

Neither team felt comfortable accepting him as a fan, which is very funny. The Brewers were the most comfortable, but they still suggested that he support the Cubs in the National League (fun enough, the Brewers would later join the Cubs division in 1998).

The best part is that Don took his advice and stayed with the Cubs. He even got a job with the franchise several years later.

He even received a team World Series ring because the Cubs gave each employee one.

"The people in the Cubs office contacted me. It was quite special and unexpected. He meant a lot to that organization based on everything I heard and very few fans ever managed to do that, so that's amazing," Kostelec told him. he told Block Club Chicago. "We will celebrate his life by going to a game and then to a bar afterwards. That is what he would have wanted."