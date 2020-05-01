This coronavirus vaccine could be just a few months away from launch – BGR

A new candidate for the German coronavirus vaccine has entered human trials, and could be ready for emergency use as early as this fall.

The BNT162 vaccine candidate was administered to volunteers in Germany, although healthy American adults will also be included in the trial.

BioNTech is working with Pfizer on the drug that has the potential to prevent a COVID-19 infection.

Remdesivir may be the city's topic of conversation right now because the antiviral that was initially developed to treat Ebola will become standard care for COVID-19 patients, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The drug may not prevent deaths, but preliminary findings from a massive study show that it may reduce recovery time in patients infected with the new coronavirus. While complications of COVID-19 may still appear, the drug can help patients recover faster and reduce their hospital stay. That could be of great help to both patients and medical centers treating large numbers of patients with COVID-19, especially once a second wave inevitably hits.

Antiviral is not a "miracle cure,quot;, but those drugs are also in the works. They're vaccines, if you were wondering, and about 90 different candidates are already in the pipeline. A new one from Germany has just entered the human testing phase, and could be available to millions of people as soon as this fall.

Before getting too excited, you must remember that the official line of any government dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak is that a vaccine will not be ready for 12-18 months. At the same time, you will hear that the vaccines may be ready for use this fall or winter, which may sound puzzling. But that's the emergency use, or the type of treatment that doesn't apply to the general population. People fighting the disease on the front line, including doctors, nurses, police and other essential personnel, would be the first to receive these vaccines. Needless to say, that makes a lot of sense. Hopefully, if any vaccine reaches that stage, it will mean that the vaccine is effective and safe for people, and is almost ready for mass use.

The German company BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine called BNT162, and the first 12 people were inoculated on April 23 in Germany. BioNTech partnered with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to extend the trial to American volunteers, who will receive the drug starting next week. Pfizer may have the medication ready for emergency use this fall.

"The two companies plan to jointly conduct clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates initially in Europe and the US, through multiple research sites," Pfizer said in its first quarter 2020 earnings report to earlier this week. "The companies estimate that there is the potential to supply millions of doses of vaccines by the end of 2020, subject to the technical success of the development program and the approval of regulatory authorities, and the potential to rapidly increase the capacity to produce hundreds of millions of dose in 2021. "

BioNTech plans to administer doses ranging from 1 µg (microgram) to 100 µg to 200 healthy volunteers ages 18 to 55, CNN reports. The company not only evaluates the effectiveness and safety of the medication in this Phase 1/2 study, but also seeks to find the optimal dosage for the medication.

The report doesn't mention what type of vaccine BNT162 is, but a quick look at a WHO list from a few weeks ago reveals that the only BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA drug that was in a preclinical phase as of April 20. . . The announcements from BioNTech and Pfizer also confirm BNT162 an mRNA vaccine.

As a reminder, vaccines can employ different technologies to boost the immune system and prevent infection from a specific pathogen. Nature Illustrations were produced earlier this week showing the differences between these vaccines. The image above explains the genetic vaccines, including the types of RNA and DNA.

BioNTech is not the only company working on an mRNA vaccine that may be ready for emergency use in the fall. Moderna has asked for permission to begin Phase 2 trials for its vaccine candidate, which was the first drug of its kind administered to American volunteers more than a month ago. Moderna also estimated that the vaccine will be ready for emergency use this fall, assuming it is effective and safe.

Separately, an Oxford vaccine that uses an attenuated virus to deliver the COVID-19 payload may also be ready this fall.

