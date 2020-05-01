This Ash & Avery Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek is so uptight

"Last night was the longest night of my life," says Avery in the exclusive 90 day promise: before 90 days Clip up.
Uh oh
When viewers last registered with the reality TV couple, Ash had just held a disastrous seminar for relationship coaching clients. Avery assisted in an effort to better understand her profession and the relationship she has with clients, and with what she saw she was not very satisfied with. The two squabbled over their stance on gender roles.
"We have been arguing since Ash's training seminar yesterday. I was concerned about how he was behaving, but I feel like when I face him with tough questions and question his opinion, Ash starts to get really defensive," says Avery.
Ash also feels all kinds of things.
"She stripped me in a way that, as a man, I don't really know what to do," Ash says in an exclusive look.
According to Ash, he failed as a coach to communicate properly at his seminar, and Avery refuses to let him go, calling him sexist. "And we can't stop arguing right now," he tells the cameras.
"I'm realizing she didn't have her back at all. Actually, it really breaks my heart, like it's just … yeah, even just thinking about it and just going through it, yeah, it really breaks my heart ", He says.
Avery traveled to Australia from America to meet her boyfriend for several months. But during that short period of time, she and Ash separated more than once. At this point, Ash says he just wants to get away from it all, but they are supposed to introduce Avery to his son and ex-wife. Will that meeting really take place?
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
