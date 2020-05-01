This Ash & Avery Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek is so uptight

"Last night was the longest night of my life," says Avery in the exclusive 90 day promise: before 90 days Clip up.

Uh oh

When viewers last registered with the reality TV couple, Ash had just held a disastrous seminar for relationship coaching clients. Avery assisted in an effort to better understand her profession and the relationship she has with clients, and with what she saw she was not very satisfied with. The two squabbled over their stance on gender roles.

"We have been arguing since Ash's training seminar yesterday. I was concerned about how he was behaving, but I feel like when I face him with tough questions and question his opinion, Ash starts to get really defensive," says Avery.