These are the 7 most important K-Pop headlines of the week

* * Tomorrow X togethersecond album The chapter of dreams: eternity, will be released on May 18! The album will conclude the episode series for the group's dream that began last year. Tomorrow X Together released a concept preview for their new album this week as well, which can be seen above!

* * NCT 127repackaged second album, NCT # 127 Neo Zone: the final round, will be released on May 19. The album will contain four new songs, including "Nonstop,quot;, "Make Your Day,quot;, the introduction "Prelude,quot; and the title track of the album "Punch,quot;.

* * EXO's Baekhyun will collaborate with independent pop artist BOL4 in their simple pre-release "Butterfly and Cat,quot;, which will be released on May 7.

* * Day 6 announced their repackaged album, The book of us: the devil, will be released on May 12 with the title track "Zombie,quot;. It seems like the creepy season is here, My Days!