These $ 18 lightweight men's sweatpants have 2,200 5-star Amazon reviews

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

There is nothing better than a pair of sweatpants to rest at home. And for those purposes, you'll want a high-quality pair that's affordable enough to shop in every shade. Fortunately, that's what critics have found in Amazon's Champion men's sweatpants below, starting at just $ 15 depending on the color you pick.

Find out why these lightweight sweatpants are so loved, and then buy them below.