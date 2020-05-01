There are no new coronavirus cases or deaths at the Actors Fund home in New Jersey as the curve flattens; 20 residents who had been affected are now cured – Up News Info

There is more good news from Actors Fund Home in New Jersey, which hasn't seen any new coronavirus cases in the past 10 days. The facility also reports that 20 residents who had been affected have recovered.

Unfortunately, during the first six weeks of the pandemic, 10 of its residents had died from the virus, but there has been no coronavirus-related death since April 21. The Englewood, NJ facility, which houses more than 100 retirees from the entertainment industry, is located in what had been one of the state's coronavirus hotspots.

"Let me start with the best news," wrote Jordan Strohl, the house manager, today in his latest update for family members of residents. “Since April 23, we have not had to place a single resident in isolation and / or perform any COVID-19 tests. In fact, just this morning at 11 a.m., we officially dismantled the COVID-19 internal unit that was part of the Long-Term Care side of the building. With great caution, we keep three residents in isolation for a few additional days due to recent hospitalizations or other medical problems. Officially, as of today, we have healed 20 residents of COVID-19 and they all continue to get stronger every day. ”

More from Strohl's email:

“Other than residents in the COVID-19 unit designated in the subacute care section of The Home, we only have one positive resident in the center. This COVID-19 unit will remain operational as long as necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. Equally important is the fact that we have not seen any new residents showing signs or symptoms, and we are optimistic that we have flattened the curve.

"What allowed us to get to this point is the fact that we were prepared and planned ahead of time. As I have said many times, we had PPE on site and that was a huge plus. Over the Easter weekend, when we saw things get worse, we took decisive steps to create a second COVID-19 internal unit. Our excellent staff was on site ready for battle.

Fortunately, numbers continue to improve in northern New Jersey, and I continue to receive reports from local hospitals that the curve has flattened in this area. However, we must remain very focused on the possibility of reinfection. We simply cannot let our guard down or relax our practices, because what we have done has worked and we do not want to go back. ”

The Actors Fund, which operates the retirement home, is also playing a leading role in providing financial assistance to industry workers who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Since March 18, the fund has received more than 12,000 applications for emergency financial assistance and, as of Thursday night, has provided nearly $ 8.2 million to 6,939 people in need. The fund helps all members of the industry, not just the actors. Support and income the fund needs to continue providing financial aid now exceeds $ 22 million.

"For perspective," Joe Benincasa, president and CEO of the Actors Fund, told Up News Info, "in six weeks, the fund received the equivalent of four years of assistance requests and provided four times the amount of assistance normally distributed in a year."

In the coming months, he said, "With the interruption of entertainment work and the state quarantines still in transition, we anticipate continuing to meet the continuing demand for emergency financial assistance and we will continue to help people secure and maintain health insurance through education and enrollment; help them access government systems and navigate careers in the COVID economy; address mental health, addiction, and recovery issues; foster understanding of how to secure affordable housing and build affordable housing, and provide care for seniors who live around us, in our residences in Manhattan, Brooklyn and West Hollywood, and in Englewood, NJ. "