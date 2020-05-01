Theater Producers "Fully Aligned" with Cuomo's Reopening Process – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Despite recent and scattered press reports suggesting that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was rejecting Broadway by excluding the industry from its New York Forward Reopening Advisory Board, the state and the theater industry are Working closely on how to restart, Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League, tells Up News Info.

"We are fully aligned with his thinking," St. Martin said of Cuomo, noting that the League is "deeply grateful" for the governor's leadership "on this critical issue."

According to St. Martin, the League is in permanent contact with the two advisers who spearhead Cuomo's pandemic efforts, Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow. Former governor's aides who most recently worked in the private sector (Cohen is an executive at MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., Mulrow at The Blackstone Group) were elected last month to chair the New York Forward advisory board.

Related story Bret Baier on co-anchoring the next Donald Trump town hall, the President's media discussion and scrutiny of Fox News coronavirus coverage – The Up News Info

The advisory board is comprised of more than 100 business, community and civic leaders from across the state, and is tasked with helping guide the state's reopening process "as we work toward a new normal," the governor said.

St. Martin said: "We are in contact with Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow, who have made it clear that NY Forward will work closely with the Broadway community."

Cuomo has reportedly sought the advice of theater producer Scott Rudin and theater owner James L. Nederlander regarding the eventual reopening of Broadway, though neither of those two industry veterans were on the advisory board of the New York Forward last month. The board includes representatives from remote industries, organizations and businesses such as Spotify, YWCA of Elmira, MetLife, New York Yankees, Con Edison, Fordham University, Buffalo Urban League, United Way of Greater Rochester, Goldman Sachs, Ford Foundation, Tribeca Enterprises and Harlem & # 39; s Sylvia & # 39; s Restaurant.

The president of the Broadway League tells Up News Info that Cuomo has encouraged the theater industry to develop its own protocols necessary to reopen the Broadway and Off Broadway venues that have been in the dark since March 16. Last week, said Actors & # 39; Equity Association executive director Mary McColl. Up News Info for the union, for its part, to do exactly that: Equity hired safety consultant David Michaels, a former OSHA administrator under President Barack Obama, to advise on developing protocols necessary for the reopening.

Both the League, the organization representing theater owners and producers, and the city's theater unions, including Equity, are believed to be paying a special and immediate focus right now on the financial cost being charged to industry theater workers. The extension of unemployment insurance for actors, for example, and various tax relief plans are among the top priorities.

The absence of recognizable Broadway players on the board led to speculation about resentments between Cuomo and the theater industry following Cuomo's public dismissal last month of what he apparently mistakenly thought was Broadway's plans to reopen June 7. Asked by a journalist. On June's goal at a news conference last month, Cuomo said: "I would not use what Broadway thinks of as a barometer of anything unless they are in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models."

Later, St. Martin told Up News Info that the journalist's question was misinformed and that the June 7 date was never intended to reopen, but had been announced as the point to which the industry was exchanging and reimbursing tickets.

Most estimates indicate that the Broadway reopening will take place in early September.