The Weeknd denies allegations of copyright infringement made by Yeasayer

The hit maker of & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; He insists that he never illegally tested Yeasayer in response to the lawsuit filed by the rock band following the release of his single & # 39; Pray for Me & # 39 ;.

Weekend has denied stealing a sample of Yeasayer in his latest response to a lawsuit brought against him by the rock band.

The rockers sued The Weeknd and his collaborator Kendrick Lamar on the 2018 hit "Pray for Me" in February 2020, accusing the pair of illegally lifting samples of the 2007 group's song "Sunrise," but the Canadian pop star has disputed allegations of copyright infringement.

"Each and every one of the charges contained in the complaint not specifically admitted in this document are denied," the court documents filed by the star read. "The Pray for Me sound recording does not capture any actual sound from the sound recording, Sunrise."

Yeasayer members, who disbanded in late 2019, are asking for damages in the lawsuit, a court order on sales and licenses for "Pray for Me," as well as any proceeds from the song.

The case continues.