The ugly and public divorce of Kristin Cavallari from Jay Cutler has been taking its toll, says the source.

Jay Cutler's and Kristin Cavallari's divorce drama has really been hitting her, says a new internal report. Apparently, the whole thing is really tough for her and she's definitely not doing very well.

This new revelation comes after accusations including "misconduct,quot; and "frivolous purchases."

Things have escalated very quickly among exes.

As fans remember, it all started with Kristin and Jay announcing that they would part after a decade together but "with great sadness."

However, almost the next day, the lawyers got involved and things took a dramatic and bitter turn.

Kristin went ahead and accused the father of her three children of being "insecure,quot; and also stated that she had prevented him from buying a family home as it was perceived as an "unnecessary expense,quot;.

In addition to the ugly way their long relationship is coming to an end, her dirty clothes are also very public, and Kristin has taken a huge toll.

A source found through HollywoodLfe that that is not doing well at all, but that it is doing the best it can. This time it is not easy for her and it is difficult to see that she develops so much in public. (She) is just trying to get through the days and is really doing the best she can. She is strong and she knows she will get through it and be fine, but right now, it is really difficult and she is having a difficult time. "

Apparently, she has been doing her best to focus on and prioritize her children, but the whole situation is still very difficult for her.

Ironically, their divorce announcement read: ‘We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for all the years shared, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. "

Obviously, everything that has been going on between them since then seems to suggest something different!



