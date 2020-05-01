‘The Pout-Pout Fish’ and ‘Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian’ in process as animated TV movies – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Cyma Zarghami's MiMO Studio has acquired Deborah Diesen's successful preschool book franchise The pout fish and award-winning serialized children's podcast for kids The alien adventures of Finn Caspian to become multiple animated TV movies. The projects are among the first for the recently launched MiMO Studio, short for mini-movies, a full-service production and consulting focused on children's and family content.

MiMO Studio also released a teaser for the company's first live-action film, based on the popular children's book by Matt Christopher. The boy who just hit Homers.



The pout fish The adaptation will follow the original adventure of The Pout-Pout Fish and his friends to develop the central cast of characters in their underwater world.

Written by Deborah Diesen and illustrated by Dan Hanna and published by Macmillan, The pout fish It covers more than 40 titles. It became a New York Times best seller upon its launch in 2008 with more than 8.5 million copies sold. In 2009, the book received the Bank Street Award – Best Children's Book of the Year.

The alien adventures of Finn Caspian, by Gen-Z Media, was launched in 2016 by Jonathan Messinger, author of Hiding Out and former web editor for Time Out Chicago Kids. Written and performed by Messinger, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian is a serialized science fiction story for kids, told in 15-20 minute episodes.

The story centers on Finn Caspian, an 8-year-old boy on board the famous exploratory interplanetary space station Marlowe 280. He and his friends Abigail, Elias and Vale are the 301st Explorer Troop, which takes off from Marlowe to explore unexplored planets, Help occasional aliens and solve a mystery that threatens to destroy Marlowe.

"As we expand our study, The pout fish and The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian are perfect intellectual property for us to develop as they are based on well-known and beloved properties that perfectly align with MiMO Studio's goal of offering content for families to enjoy. The characters in these stories have been loved by children of all ages through imaginative, adventurous, and interactive storytelling, while encouraging families to spend time together, "said Zarghami, Founder and CEO of MiMO Studio.

"Even during these difficult times, writers, producers and animators can continue their work remotely and we are working with an amazing group that will bring these stories to life in a new way for fans who have loved them for years and those who simply they are discovering them, ”added Zarghami.

The contemporary version of the book focuses on Sylvester Coddmeyer III (aka SYL), the 13-year-old protagonist, and a pitcher.

Directed by Carlos González, The boy who just hit Homers It is described as a beloved story about baseball, perseverance, trust, and being a good teammate.