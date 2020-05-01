The old photo of Mandy Moore with the Backstreet Boys will make you nostalgic

Mandy moore took a little trip down memory lane for Thursday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The 36-year-old actress recalled her teenage pop star days and recalled traveling with Backstreet Boys.

While Moore said his first tour was with & # 39; N Sync, she also said that she hit the road with Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough for the group's Into the Millennium tour. He even still had his badge behind the scenes.

"I have the hospitality badge. I have, like, my food pass that, like, they had to show before they go and get their food and meal," he said as he showed Jimmy Kimmel Memories. "So this is from 1999."

She also had a photo of herself posing with the boy band before a show.

"They started the show off by flying, so they're wearing more or less, appropriate, I don't know, they look like space suits," he said as he explained his concert outfit.