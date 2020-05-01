The NFL plans the entire season; be "deliberate, reasonable,quot;

The NFL plans to play a full season, although it is unclear what it will be like.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday that the 2020 calendar had been scheduled for publication after the draft since January. Its launch is planned for the end of next week, with the date for the opening game on Thursday, September 10, which will conclude with the Super Bowl on February 7 in Tampa.

But the league is planning various contingencies due to the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to everything from a delayed start to a Super Bowl in late winter.

"The schedule will go out normally, but we are doing reasonable and responsible planning as we always do within game operations," league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Based on what we are learning from the medical community and how people handle this at home and abroad, we are being deliberate with reasonable and responsible planning about what can work in our environment and what we can incorporate to protect the health and safety of everyone involved. "

Empty stadiums, neutral sites and no weeks of rest are some of the alternatives that are being discussed.

"We have to see it in today's environment based on what we are learning through science and the medical community," said Vincent, who oversees NFL football operations.

If the season needs to be delayed or the regular season needs to be adjusted, the NFL players union would have to approve. The league and player association reached a new labor agreement in March that runs through the 2030 season.

Vincent said the league would not remove virus testing from the public.

"We will not," he said. "General public safety is first and foremost."

