The NBA pushes the draft harvester, the draft lottery

The NBA is delaying the lottery and combine draw, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.

The league made the decision on Friday, although it had been expected for some time. The lottery can't happen until the regular season is completed or it's declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 teams that don't play in the playoffs have the right to choose No. 1 overall in the draft.

For now, the draft is still scheduled for June 25, though that will also have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lottery was to have been held on May 19. The combine project was to have been carried out from May 21 to 24.

The league generally invites about 70 players to the mix, where some of the candidates train and play in practice games and others skip events on the pitch entirely and only interview the teams. The combine has also been an opportunity for teams to conduct physical exams with players, a key component of the evaluation process.

The NBA has been looking for several options for weeks over the draft schedule and pre-draft events, as has the league when it comes to chances to resume the season when public health officials say it would be appropriate.

"There are no target dates. There are more objective responsibilities ”, the CEO of San Antonio, R.C. Buford said earlier this week. "And there are still questions. We just received the list of early entry candidates in the past few days. That at least gives some clarity on who the draft group will be. But from there, we are unclear on the draft draft. Chicago or the doctors or all the things that happen with preparing the draft. "

The NBA has not played since March 11, when it became the first major US professional sports league. USA In suspending games due to the pandemic. The league has missed 259 regular-season games due to the shutdown, and the playoffs would have started approximately two weeks ago.