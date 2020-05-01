The NBA postpones the lottery draw, combine

The NBA has postponed its annual combination of drawing and pre-draft scouting, citing the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday.

Both events took place in May in Chicago.

The decision stemmed from a conference call with the league's Board of Governors, which voted to postpone the lottery and combine, but delayed the decision on the draft itself, which is scheduled for June 25.

SN MOCK DRAFT: Warriors face a difficult decision with the best team

The group also discussed the possibility of moving the start of the 2020-21 season to December, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While the discussions were not final, delaying the league schedule may increase the chances of games being played with fans inside the arenas.

The news comes at a key moment for the league, with some player agents and team staff reportedly calling for the rest of the 2019-20 season to be canceled. LeBron James, however, spoke in support of ending the campaign on Twitter on Thursday.

The scouting mix usually involves about 70 players, along with reception staff, doctors, and members of the media, who gather to perform drills, play games with each other, and receive medical exams.

The NBA was the first major sports league in the United States to suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there have been no games since March 11. The league has missed 259 regular season games during the shutdown.