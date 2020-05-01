The most exclusive club in New York City: The Met Gala Bathroom

Nightlife is dead, as is Anna Wintour's revered First Monday in May, also known as the Met Gala. Before the national close, potential attendees prepared their best attempts not to stick to this year's theme: Time itselfand something about Virginia Woolf. Historians and archivists of pop gossip, however, eagerly awaited not the event itself, but what would happen in its womb. In the recesses of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in the most exclusive club in the history of New York City, the bathroom, the richest and most famous people in the world would take off their shoes and light some cigarettes.

Historically, the bathroom at the Met Gala has been described like capricious, pretentious, social escalation, desperate, crowded and smoky. All are true, especially the latest on smoke. For years, club goers who were fortunate enough to receive an exclusive invitation were besieged by donors and the Met board, who desperately tried to stop the annual cigarette sprees and God knows what else. It doesn't matter that smoking was the accepted mode of partying for decades in New York nightlife, until Mayor Bloomberg banned the practice of doing it entirely indoors in 2003. Legend has it that the Met Gala Bathroom was, in fact, the last smoking club in all of New York City. .