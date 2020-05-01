Home Entertainment The most exclusive club in New York City: The Met Gala Bathroom

The most exclusive club in New York City: The Met Gala Bathroom

Bradley Lamb
Nightlife is dead, as is Anna Wintour's revered First Monday in May, also known as the Met Gala. Before the national close, potential attendees prepared their best attempts not to stick to this year's theme: Time itselfand something about Virginia Woolf. Historians and archivists of pop gossip, however, eagerly awaited not the event itself, but what would happen in its womb. In the recesses of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in the most exclusive club in the history of New York City, the bathroom, the richest and most famous people in the world would take off their shoes and light some cigarettes.

Historically, the bathroom at the Met Gala has been described like capricious, pretentious, social escalation, desperate, crowded and smoky. All are true, especially the latest on smoke. For years, club goers who were fortunate enough to receive an exclusive invitation were besieged by donors and the Met board, who desperately tried to stop the annual cigarette sprees and God knows what else. It doesn't matter that smoking was the accepted mode of partying for decades in New York nightlife, until Mayor Bloomberg banned the practice of doing it entirely indoors in 2003. Legend has it that the Met Gala Bathroom was, in fact, the last smoking club in all of New York City. .

Screenshot: Instagram stories (Paris Jackson, Rita Ora)

The portraits of the smoking attendees often captured the ephemeral nature of the club itself. Sometimes the room was packed with people, while other times select social circles stretched out, taking selfies and texting.

Like most revered portrayals of New York nightlife, the scenes inside the club speak of our great need for the warmth of interpersonal relationships, contact, and gossip-sharing around a campfire. (Or, in this case, bright fluorescent light). In these, as they have been called, "socially distant times," the Met bathroom is a vital archive. It is also a space where the absurd nature of the modern celebrity meets the basic functions of the human body. Consider this footage from Katy Perry changing her outfit as Jennifer Lopez heads to a private stall, where she was probably about to pee or shit.

But like this endless thirst for human interaction and community building (or a haven for our bodies' excremental cycle), the club also acted as an ivory tower, reminding us of the need to accumulate power and exclusivity, and draw lines among us. The guests were exclusive citizens of the celebrity class and their junior millionaire subordinates. Actors, fashion designers, rich wives of Wall Street thugs. And, most importantly, the Kardashians.

As is usually the case, the bathroom featured tons of photos of the Kardashians.

Screenshot: Instagram

Here's one more angle, in case you need it:

But the Calabasas queens weren't the only Californians on the bathroom guest list. Hailey Bieber and her tight circle of influencers often attended.

Reese Witherspoon and Eva Chen have been invited, on occasion, as have Diane Von Furstenburg's Angels: Priyanka Chopra, Emrata and Camila Coelho.

Screenshot: Diane von furstenburg, eva chen (Instagram)

Emrata, quite often, was a staple at the club. Some attendees like Alexander Wang, Behati Prinsloo, and Maggie Gyllenhaal preferred the group photo, giving up on individual photos. The spirit of space, after all, was the communal scent of the toilet and cigarette smoke.

Screenshot: Emrata, Stella McCartney, Behati Prinsloo (Instagram)

If it wasn't quite clear yet, the bathroom was also a utopian vision of the future, one that has yet to come true in most public bathrooms. The club had no gender by design, allowing everyone to participate in the revelries of what was once a "women's" bathroom.

The frantic energy captured in the bathroom shots will still be alive, even as the hordes of guests look downcast at their now useless invitations to the Gala. Across the world, they are united in their memory of the most exclusive club in New York City. Nightlife may be dead for now, but it will return. The only thing more powerful than death, after all, is our need to have fun in front of it.

Screenshot: Alexa Chung (Instagram)

