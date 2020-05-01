The man who fathered 281 children dies, thousands attend the funeral! (Photos)

More than 1,000 people showed up to cry and pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives. MTO Mews has confirmed.

Yes, you read correctly, he had 281 children.

Funeral attendees went against the directive of Angolan President João Lourenço, which banned large gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and joined in anyway.

Francisco, or Pai grande (Big Daddy) as he is known, was described as a dedicated family man and a respected personality in his community. His family and friends told the local press that he was "a complete human being,quot;, an advocate of education.

Pai Grande was a popular polygamist, who had many children. Unfortunately, not all of them survived: more than a third of his children (125) died before him. At the time of Pai Grande's death, she had 156 surviving children and 250 grandchildren.

Api was also not stingy with his children. He told local news that he wanted his children to start careers in science and technology, and revealed that he spent more than $ 1,500 on school supplies annually.

Currently, three of her daughters study medical science and two sons learn computer science, all at the secondary level.

Here are pictures