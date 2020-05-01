Home Entertainment The man who fathered 281 children dies, thousands attend the funeral! (Photos)

The man who fathered 281 children dies, thousands attend the funeral! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

More than 1,000 people showed up to cry and pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives. MTO Mews has confirmed.

Yes, you read correctly, he had 281 children.

tenor
Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©