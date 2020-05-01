'The Half of It' director Alice Wu talks about her return to the cinema – Up News Info

Alice Wu's movie Half of it It will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. It had a privileged place on the opening weekend and it was good to go to a theatrical release, but then COVID-19 happened. Like all festivals, it was canceled, but Wu just kept hitting.

"It bothers me that my friends and family don't see it in the theater because honestly, this movie really works in the theater … the way we filmed it, the sound design, everything," Wu told Up News Info. "Maybe I'm in denial, but I wasn't really as depressed as one might have thought."

Leah Lewis in "Half of That"

Netflix / KC Bailey



Half of it, which debuts on Netflix today just in time for Asian and American Pacific Heritage Month, marks Wu's return to the movies from his first feature film. Saving the face. Released in 2004, the film starred Joan Chen, Michelle Krusiec, and Lynn Chen and told a bizarre love story, focusing on a relationship between a mother and her locked up daughter. It was a personal movie for Wu that was a love letter to his mother. He retired from the film set to care for his mother, who was ill at the time and did not necessarily feel the urge to return. Fast forward more than 15 years later, Half of it appeared in his head.

The story follows Ellie (Leah Lewis), an introverted, straight student, who is hired by a dumb fool with a heart of gold Paul (Daniel Diemer) to help win the heart of the most popular girl in school, Aster ( Alexxis Lemire). The point is, Ellie has feelings for her, too. The result is a different kind of story that is not cut from the same cloth as traditional romantic comedy. With that said, Wu said Netflix is ​​the perfect platform for her to tell a progressive LGBTQ-focused story to reach audiences that would not necessarily be the target audience.

Alice Wu

Netflix / KC Bailey



"Everyone said, 'Look, the point is, if you go for other options, it might be better for you as a filmmaker in terms of prestige. If you go with Netflix, more people will see the movie, "he said." The head of that Netflix division took me out to dinner and said, 'Why did you write the movie? & # 39; Suddenly I realized: "Oh, these people are not going to go to the theater to see this movie, but in the privacy of their own home … they could press play & # 39;”.

Wu said they did screening tests in a small conservative suburb outside Phoenix and was surprised by the results. "People called the film" excellent "and said that they are politically conservative," he said. “This is, by the way, a super white audience. There are MAGA hats. There's an Outback Steakhouse a block away that says, "We love your guns, just please don't bring them to the restaurant." It's like that place. "

When the evaluation audience was asked if they would recommend the film to a friend, Wu said that some of them said, "No, because I agree with this, but my friends would not."

"That told me that there are a lot of people locked up who are really starting to change their minds, they just aren't ready to say it yet," Wu said. "If I want to reach these people, Netflix is ​​the best game in town right now."

Wu told us about his journey to make Half of it, his unique love triangle and why he decided to return to the cinema after a break of more than a decade.

Netflix / KC Bailey



DEADLINE: How do you think? Half of it speak to the current Hollywood scene?

At the time I was writing (Half of it), I assumed it would be like Saving face, where it will take me another five years. At the time, Hollywood hadn't discovered diversity that way: They were on the cusp, but that hadn't happened yet.

When I wrote it, Trump had been chosen. Not that I didn't know there was sexism, racism, homophobia, and transphobia. Of course it exists. In fact, I, even as an old Asian dyke, still have some of those attitudes and am working on them. I try but I think that as Americans we all do it. I accepted this idea, and perhaps it is because of the Obama years, that as a country, we were getting better. We were all working on it and somehow we were improving in terms of our views. We were becoming more sophisticated in terms of our views on different biases. I think after Trump was elected, I realized that this idea I had of my country was wrong. It is as if there really is a whole group of people in the country who do not firmly believe that it is necessary to work on it. I think I just assumed that we were all making progress.

Michelle Krusiec, Lynn Chen and Wu on the set of "Saving Face"

Larry Riley / Forensic / Greenestreet / Overbrook / Kobal / Shutterstock



DEADLINE: With his LGBTQ character and themes explored, some people think this is a continuation of the narrative he started with. Saving face.

WU: I don't know why people think it's a follow-up, because it's not totally a follow-up. It is a totally different movie. I definitely didn't think it was time for him to come back. Who thought that Saving face was it going to be done 15 years ago? I never went in thinking about that, I want to become a filmmaker. I wrote that as a love letter to my mother. Something was going on in my mother's life, where I really wanted her to know that her life was not yet over. I thought, this movie probably won't be made, but I'm going to do everything I can to make it. Similarly, with Half of itI really wasn't thinking it's time for me to come back, because who the hell am I? It's not like it's Steven Soderbergh. (laughs)

For me, I don't think the world owes me a movie. I am very focused on projects. If I love something, I will kill myself to do it. I don't think the world needs me to make another movie. There is a lot of great content out there. For me, it comes from a place where I write because I love to tell stories.

I thought I was going to keep working on this and if someone finally sees the merit and loves it enough, I will do my best to bring it to light. To answer what made me come back, it was more like what made me stop writing. I moved to take care of my mother, I stopped writing completely, I didn't write anything for seven years. I was doing improvisation, I did long improvisation and I taught improvisation. That was my creative life.

Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer and Collin Chou

Netflix / KC Bailey



DEADLINE: What made you want to return to the cinematographic game?

WU: I left the industry and moved on. I thought I would never make movies again. I was being very financially responsible, I bought a rental property, I just wanted to make sure my family was taken care of. And then, a few years ago, my mother's health had improved. The second is something personal that had happened in my life, where I had this moment of coming to Jesus.

I was walking down the street and I literally had this moment where I was, I don't know if there is a God, but I think I've finally come to want to believe that there is a greater order to the universe. I prefer the person I am when I do it. If there is a bigger universe, then I can't imagine the universe thinking that my biggest role in life is to be someone's good daughter or good girlfriend. I was lucky to be living in this country and being able to apply myself to something else, and that is strange when I started writing again. I couldn't stop writing. That is why I believe that perhaps there is some kind of order in the universe. In that first month, once I started, out of nowhere, an executive friend from the studio who had always wanted to work asked me: "Are you still writing? Because I have a project that I still think would be appropriate." And I was like, "That seems so strange. I literally started writing last month." She says, "I'm at Dreamworks right now. Will you launch my boss? I called his boss, and I got that concert, and it was a super fun concert, and that got me back.

"Saving face"

Johansen Krause / Forensic / Greenestreet / Overbrook / Kobal / Shutterstock



DEADLINE: Was it mojo enough to light a fire under you to write? Half of it?

WU: They told me: “We have three other projects. What do you want to work on? I thought, “I want to work on my own thing. I have never written anything for myself to direct except Saving face. "I had ideas in my head the last seven or eight years. I had never sat down to write it … then I finally sat down.

Basically, six months after that, they called me back and said, "Hey, are you done with your specs? We have another project." I hadn't written anything in those six months. I sat at my desk and maybe wrote a sentence and then deleted that sentence. I Googled about Trump and then saw videos of otters. It was like a great epic waste of time. (laughs) And so, six months later, when they contacted me, I thought it was terrible to do my own projects on my own Up News Info. I only respond to external deadlines.

At that point I thought, I'm putting my life on hold to do this, so I need to write this down. I need to give myself a strict Up News Info and apply it. So what I did was write a check for $ 1000 to the NRA. I said to all my friends, "Look, I'm giving myself five weeks to write this first draft. It might be the most horrible first draft, but on August 8, if this first draft isn't fully written, you're sending that check." It was literally the most stressful five weeks. Every day, people texted me, "You better not become an advocate for the NRA!" This is how I wrote the first draft.

DEADLINE: Why set the film in a small and conservative city?

WU: I remembered thinking, "Do I think all those people are bad?" Basically, I like to believe that most people are born well and, given the resources, they can do the right thing. But if I'm very honest, I grew up in a very conservative Chinese family, and we were totally racist, sexist, and homophobic. My parents have come a long, long way. Do I think my parents are bad people? No, actually I think they are wonderful people. So there is a way to see how people can have attitudes and still be good people.

That's really very typified by Paul's character. I thought: "I want to establish this in a small rural town because I think it is my best opportunity to understand something about my country and find empathy for the different characters." Secondly, my deep hope would be that this would be the kind of movie that someone from a city like that could watch makes them think of that family. In cities that are mostly white, there is always an immigrant family, or there is always a POC family. So maybe this movie will make people think about it, or that child who is a little different, whether they come out as strangers or if he comes out as something else.

Netflix



DEADLINE: How did you want to incorporate Ellie's cultural identity into the narrative and balance it with her LGBTQ identity?

WU: I think it's such a nuanced question, because people tend to suppose, "Well, you're Asian, you found out." Being weird and Asian is deeply ingrained in me, but I don't get up in the morning and think, "Another day to face homophobia." You know in the story, it's not like she's "dealing with homophobia." It is a part of life that there is an internalized homophobia that feeds part of why you are afraid to talk about it. I try to write to people as people. So for me, even though things are fictitious, like in Saving Face, for example, none of those things are really true, but emotionally, they are very true. So all the details of all are details taken from life or things that seem specific and real to me. Here, in part, are my parents. My parents are obsessed that I haven't become too Americanized, but we used to watch classic movies. I was not allowed to watch television. I was only allowed to watch Chinese soap operas or classic movies. That's. Classic movies were his way of learning English, so I learned it. There are no details there that do not come from something I love. I think the details come from having lived a life as an Asian immigrant.

I try to write as something that feels like the textures of life. And it just happens that we are naturally imbued with the tendency to discriminate difference. We grew up different prejudices, and those will come to light. I guess I write more from an internal place. It just goes that way, I guess. I'm not thinking, how am I going to make this Asian? It simply is.

DEADLINE: Half of it it has a different kind of love triangle. Was this taken from a certain moment in your life?

WU: I write from an emotional place. Because of this, I dated myself as a teenager. I was terrified. My mother said, "We never want to see you again." I didn't hear from them for a few years. This was in the late 1980s, early 1990s. It was not the time to feel safe while gay. I was becoming someone else's best friend in my computer science program who was the last person I'd expect to be friends with: this straight-hearted white man.

Leah Lewis and Alexxis Lemire

Netflix / KC Bailey



I remembered saying, "Wow, this person just catches me." We just had this bond that felt strong enough. Even when I was moving to Seattle, he was considering moving with me. At the same time, it was very confusing when I think about it now, but now it is not confusing. Back then, there were no models for relationships like that. There were hardly any models for queer people, period. Everyone assumed that if I'm friends with a boy, we'd be dating. In a strange way, it is not romantic. It was a kind of friendship and not sexual. I was trying to figure out how there are clearly more nuances to love than I understood.

I love romantic comedies and grew up totally on them … but there was some way that particular kind of love doesn't fit into a romantic comedy. It was always in the back of my head. For me, there was always a bit of heartbreak, because this kind of friendship is not defined in a way that maybe I can feel safe for society. He was a little doomed to failure. He was doomed not to be taken so seriously.

DEADLINE: How did you want to unpack that love triangle so that it could be translated into a movie?

WU: I think all of that was something I wanted to deal with. It mainly stems from my own heartbreak over it. I thought it might be a television show. I just don't think I can in 100 minutes. It could have an ending that could be satisfying and not credible or a credible ending that was a bummer. None of the things seemed attractive to me.

So I thought I should set this up in high school because in high school, every feeling is the first time you have that feeling. So you think this is the last time you have that feeling. With that, it made me think, you can cover a lot of emotional territory in an authentic way quickly. Also, the vast majority of us have gone to high school and remember. I don't know what it was like for you, but high school was a very lonely experience for me. Now that I am older, I discovered that it is a very lonely experience for everyone.

DEADLINE: High school is definitely an interesting and formative time in our lives: some people have more fun than others.

WU: You think you're alone and you think everyone else is having a great time or things seem easy. It is not until you are much older that you realize that this is not the case. I have no friends who say "I loved high school." There may be some people out there. In many ways, I don't think I've really made a teen movie. I think I made a movie with teenagers. I think we still have that teenager in us.

Netflix



DEADLINE: The unexpected relationship between Ellie and Paul is definitely a type of friendship, you can even say romance, which is not explored often.

WU: I think for me, this movie is about that person who is the last person on Earth that you think will affect the change in you in any way and that person ends up changing your life. If we were to say to Ellie at the beginning of the movie, "This guy Paul is going to have any effect on you," she would be like, "Okay. This silly athlete? No way."

In Paul's cast, I said, "Look, I need a boy who's not a pretty boy." Daniel Diemer is very handsome, when you see him for the first time, you say "Who is this guy?" As he continues, Paul's character is the most emotionally intelligent character in the movie. He wanted you to start falling in love with him, and that follows Ellie falling in love with him as a friend. Our understanding of love is often boyfriend and girlfriend, but that is not what is happening.

DEADLINE: Their relationship practically dwarfs that of Ellie and Aster's romantic intentions.

WU: The relationship between Ellie and Aster is absolutely important, but the whole thing is that it really isn't. You think it's about who's going to catch the girl, but it turns out to be something else that matters. These three, due to their collision, each of them ends up walking away with a piece of themselves. Each of them has learned something about themselves that allows them to take the next step to become who they need to be. Above all, Paul and Ellie, because they spent all their time together, they did it for each other. And you're absolutely right, that's the main relationship. I wanted it to be visceral and almost confusing, but at the same time, I think it's real. It is not confusing that they have grown to care for each other.