The FBI chief helped Facebook defend the encryption that is now struggling.

Christopher Wray, before becoming director of the FBI, argued on behalf of Facebook Inc in defense of encrypted communications, as the United States Department of Justice pressured the company on the matter, according to a court filing and a familiar person. with the case.

Wray's work as part of a team of lawyers about five years ago seems to be at odds with the international momentum of the Justice Department and US allies. USA To allow law enforcement and intelligence agencies to avoid encrypted communications.

Wray himself has been a very public part of that campaign, arguing that finding a way to avoid encryption was key to fighting terrorism and serious crime.

Last month, Wray said at a cybersecurity conference that Internet companies "increasingly protected essential information about those threats from any form of legal access through evidence-based encryption."

Wray's work for Facebook, which occurred while working as an attorney for the King & Spalding law firm, has not been previously reported.

The FBI said Wray was unable to comment on the case.

"However, when he was a lawyer in private practice, the Director represented the interests of his clients and advocated for them," the agency said in a statement.

"Like all other attorneys, his duty of loyalty was to his client, and he did not put his personal views above the interests of his clients or allow them to affect the legal work he did for clients. Today, As Director of the FBI, your duty is to act in the best interest of the American people, "he said.

Alan Rozenshtein, a former attorney for the United States Department of Justice who now teaches at the University of Minnesota, agreed with that assessment.

"I don't think it's anything unpleasant," he said in a phone interview. "There are many attorneys who go from industry to government and argue against the industry they represented."

He added that it might be good if Wray "is not going into this cold. He understands the perspective of the private sector."

The 2015-2016 case that pitted WhatsApp against the government had also not been previously reported and remains shrouded in mystery.

Sparse details of the behind-the-scenes battle were released Wednesday night to Facebook in court documents related to a separate lawsuit against the Israeli group NSO Group, a seller of Israeli cyber weapons.

In that case, when heard in California, Facebook accused NSO of hacking its users through a flaw now corrected on WhatsApp. NSO denies wrongdoing in that case.

The recently released documents argue that King & Spalding should not be allowed to represent NSO because the company's previous WhatsApp representation "necessarily involved the provision and sharing of highly confidential WhatsApp information."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The documents do not specify what the past representation involved, they just say it happened when WhatsApp was implementing its encryption protections and involved the government. A person familiar with the case said it involved an attempt by the US Department of Justice. USA Pressing WhatsApp about using encryption, but did not provide further details.

King & Spalding declined to comment.

In a statement, WhatsApp did not comment specifically on Wray's previous position on encryption, but said King & Spalding's previous work for WhatsApp raises "serious ethical concerns for its NSO representation today."

