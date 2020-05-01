The exorcist reevaluation for 2020

Have you aged well? Have you aged well? There are few things more comforting than stoking the fire of nostalgia and revisiting old movies. In theory. Sometimes the movies we enjoyed when we were younger just don't hold up.

It is impossible to discuss William Friedkin's 1973 film adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel The Exorcist without discussing its effect on culture. This is true for a lot of art, especially during a time when cultural effects are unleashed in real time (on social media, for example) and when watching such unraveling is part of the entertainment experience itself. And yet, not much art can say that it had the profound impact that The Exorcist did. It was a cultural sensation, a film in such high demand that the lines to wrap theaters made it a literal box office hit. The extreme reactions of viewers, including fainting and vomiting, were so widely documented that film historian William Paul said The movie's audience "had become a show like the movie." It was the first horror film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Film, and as such has been credited for legitimizing the genre (although what was worth it has probably been undone several times by the proliferation of exploitation fees. and silly free exploitation) the decade and a half that followed). He revived an ancient Catholic rite and caused many reported suspicions of possession in its path. (The good old man heuristic availability raise your head once more.) The ExorcistPlain and simple, it captivated the public, crawling under the collective skin of the viewers and infecting them like a curse.

That was a gift to his studio, but in the years since, it has given the film a reputation that cannot be met. Clearly, the audience's extreme reaction was primarily in response to scenes depicting the demonic possession of young Regan (Linda Blair). But once you've seen her levitate and hit and hear her growl, "Your mother sucks cocks in hell" (which actually makes hell look like it isn't) that Bad, at least one dick is available), and once you've been flooded with references later that high-impact filmmaking tends to proliferate in culture, you're left with a shell of a movie that was once filled with shock.

The movie's revised slogan, on some home video releases, is: "The scariest movie of all time." Period. I am sorry I disagree. I'm open to the argument that The Exorcist It still works like a monster movie, but to be as effective as its reputation suggests, one must be open to believing in the existence of demons and their ability to infect human bodies. I don't believe in these things, so I go right in The Exorcist disabled and can only appreciate the great guignol that it offers as a show in itself, without broader implications. The Exorcist it is a triumph of good over evil only if one invests in the stated role of the Catholic Church as an institution that protects children, and given the countless accusations and convictions of abuse that have arisen in subsequent years (in some cases, pointing out Evidence that the Catholic Church worked to protect its priests and its own reputation at the expense of children whose lives it destroyed), I cannot invest in this either. As an unbeliever who deeply resents how people's money and faith have exploited for abusing children, I can't find much to be happy about. (And that doesn't mean anything from the church trying Goopy witchcraft to heal people supposedly possessed of problems better managed by educated professionals like doctors and therapists.)

Furthermore, Satan is a failure. All this vulgarity and bed shaking and for what?

The first 90 minutes of The Exorcist is largely a prepare for the climax: a confrontation between Satan and the Catholic priests. Getting to this point is a difficult job. There is nothing remarkable about Regan, a young woman who wants a horse and plays in her yard. Her lack of a single thing to say plays on screen as she struggles to leave a message for her absent father. Her mother Chris is an actress who is frantic long before her daughter vomits pea soup and masturbates with a crucifix. Burstyn's performance as Chris has two modes: yell and no yell and she does much of the first She is insufferable in this movie. These characters lack dimension that clearly the possession of Regan is the only interesting thing that has happened to them in life. They should thank Satan for giving them something to worry about.

Many of the first scenes in this movie show a possessed Regan who endangers her mother (or other people). With the abrupt cuts of these scenes, this is the logic. After Regan telepathically moves a dresser so that she almost collided with her mother, how did her mother leave the room? Did Satan give up for a second? Was the threat enough? Is the human Regan back? Everything begins to feel incoherent, a routine that rises to a climax that, while effective, is inevitable and not enough to justify the rather slow and boring movie that precedes it. (Don't get me started on the 10-minute prologue in which exorcist Father Merrin, played by Max von Sydow, finds a statue in Iraq that suggests … "Here is Satan!" In the most unattractive way possible.) In fact, the head twist, the pea soup vomit, the levitation, the spiders hike – it all jogs so methodically it's like a commercial for a dark side doll with a number of hypnotizing special features to the kids. See what it can do! the film gets excited, atrocity after atrocity.

Seen today, The Exorcist it is simply redundant: I do not need a myth that defends the existence of evil. I see it everywhere, in so many structures, including the government of the country in which I live. I must add that The Exorcist It was never a movie that I saw grow. Many horror movies maintain their control over people as a direct result of being seen during formative times. If I had seen The Exorcist when i was delighted a nightmare on Elm Street or The Texas Chainsaw MassacreIt may have buried itself in my then highly absorbing brain and its continuing effects on me may be impossible to deny. But it wasn't, and as someone who first saw it in the mid-20sYes, this movie has always bored me, whether it was taking forever to climax or showing me what I had seen so many times in a Exorcist-saturated culture. In this way, I think The Exorcist He is a victim of his own success. But I want to emphasize that, due to the ways movies impact us depending on our life stages, especially horror movies, my experience is subjective and I fully respect those who remain under this undoubtedly important and paradigm-shifting spell. Is that how it works. The devil works in mysterious ways.