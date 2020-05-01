the delayed spring market has started

Starting last week, restrictions on real estate activity in the Denver metro markets have been reduced. This reduction in limitations illustrates how vital the real estate sector is as an industry to the general public, with households being more important now than ever.

One of the most important facets of these lifted restrictions is the reintroduction of in-person filings, which were temporarily banned by state officials on March 26. Of course, the repeal of the exhibition ban comes with new rules to ensure the safety of all parties involved, including a limit of two clients and one runner per presentation, mandatory use of gloves and masks, and cleaning of high-contact surfaces afterwards. of the show.

With many home buyers excited about finally resuming traditional purchasing methods, the seven-county Denver metro area can expect to see a dramatic influx of exhibits in the coming weeks and months. In fact, on Monday, April 27, which was the first day that in-person performances were allowed again, the Denver Metro had the most exhibits on a Monday in 2020, totaling 3,441 exhibits. Excited consumers couldn't wait to tour the houses they had watched over the past six weeks. Accumulated demand for homes will be the fuel that fuels an eruption of real estate activity in this highly sought-after Colorado community.

And although an increase in market activity is expected, motivated buyers continued to search for their perfect home even during this time of social estrangement with the use of technology. The rapid adoption of virtual solutions by real estate brokers, such as LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR), enabled buyers to continue their buying journey from the safety of their homes.

Technology has been fundamental in the sale of houses during this period of social distancing. More home buyers are using online tools like real estate websites, as well as virtual, video, and 3D tours to replace the in-person tours they normally would have done. LIV SIR reported a 24.4% increase in the number of visitors using its website in April compared to March and a 7% increase in the amount of time those visitors spent on the site.

LIV SIR brokers are seeing first hand how technology and the growing need to find a home are creating success for their clients. LIV SIR brokerage Kathy Staiano has been using virtual tour deals, especially 3D tours, to display her listings. In one case, he was able to attract buyers through a completely virtual marketing experience. “They took a lot of photos of us and added a virtual 3-D tour for a particular list. There were a considerable number of potential buyers who viewed the photos and the 3-D tour online, ”Staiano explained. "The property was under contract in less than 48 hours with a buyer who had never stepped inside the property." In this case, buyers were able to tour the house shortly after signing a contract that solidified their love for the house and confirmed that this was the property for them.

The transition from home buying from discretionary to needed has also influenced resilience in the Denver Metro market. Joy Castillo, a LIV SIR brokerage, has been busy with her clients for the past six weeks, including during the tenure to stay home with multiple home sales and bring a handful of homes to market. When asked what motivated his clients to keep buying and selling during this time, Castillo said "Right now," home "is more important than ever. People are going through a new prioritization of values ​​and having a space that satisfies their needs is very important to my clients and many consumers at the moment. "

With real estate operations, starting the transition not back to "normal,quot; but to this "new normal,quot; that combines in-person and digital home buying strategies, using virtual offerings to narrow down a selection of listings before going through them can become standard practice for buyers to reduce potential exposure to germs. Either way, the Denver Metro real estate market has a lot to look forward to in the near future.

