the delayed spring market has started

Matilda Coleman
Starting last week, restrictions on real estate activity in the Denver metro markets have been reduced. This reduction in limitations illustrates how vital the real estate sector is as an industry to the general public, with households being more important now than ever.

One of the most important facets of these lifted restrictions is the reintroduction of in-person filings, which were temporarily banned by state officials on March 26. Of course, the repeal of the exhibition ban comes with new rules to ensure the safety of all parties involved, including a limit of two clients and one runner per presentation, mandatory use of gloves and masks, and cleaning of high-contact surfaces afterwards. of the show.

With many home buyers excited about finally resuming traditional purchasing methods, the seven-county Denver metro area can expect to see a dramatic influx of exhibits in the coming weeks and months. In fact, on Monday, April 27, which was the first day that in-person performances were allowed again, the Denver Metro had the most exhibits on a Monday in 2020, totaling 3,441 exhibits. Excited consumers couldn't wait to tour the houses they had watched over the past six weeks. Accumulated demand for homes will be the fuel that fuels an eruption of real estate activity in this highly sought-after Colorado community.

And although an increase in market activity is expected, motivated buyers continued to search for their perfect home even during this time of social estrangement with the use of technology. The rapid adoption of virtual solutions by real estate brokers, such as LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR), enabled buyers to continue their buying journey from the safety of their homes.

Technology has been fundamental in the sale of houses during this period of social distancing. More home buyers are using online tools like real estate websites, as well as virtual, video, and 3D tours to replace the in-person tours they normally would have done. LIV SIR reported a 24.4% increase in the number of visitors using its website in April compared to March and a 7% increase in the amount of time those visitors spent on the site.

