The creators of & # 39; La La Land & # 39; will help Jamie Lee Curtis present his musical during the Virtual Watch party

Oscar winners Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz are expected to participate in the & # 39; Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies event that will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

"La La Land"Oscar winners Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz They will join Jamie Lee Curtis to present their 2016 hit musical as part of the latest event "Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies" on Friday, May 1.

The film's director and songwriter will join regular host Jamie Lee and fans online to watch the movie together via Fandango's YouTube Movieclips page and Lionsgate's YouTube page starting at 9 p.m. ITS T.

<br />

Audience and partner donations throughout the event will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

The virtual projection will also include testimonies from Seth Rogen and Salma Hayek about the magic of cinema.

Other highlights of the live stream kicking off self-isolation in May include Kenny ChesneyRelease party for their album "Here and Now". The country's superstar will host a 30-minute session with fans on their social media platforms and on KennyChesney.com starting at 7 p.m. ITS T. Meanwhile country country partner Luke combs He has partnered with the beer company Miller Lite for a virtual concert to benefit unemployed bartenders. The show will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Luke's YouTube page.

If you are looking for more live music to watch online, here are some more interesting virtual concerts:

Billboard Live At Home (Max and Joss Favela) (1 P.M. EST) – here

Virtual Glitterbox Festival (Roger Sanchez and Armand Van Helden) – here

1975 – here

Colin Meloy (4 P.M. EST) – here

The Metropolitan Opera: Verdi & # 39; s Aida (7.30 P.M. EST) – here

New World Symphony Fellows: Live From Our Living Rooms (7.30 PM EST) – here

Madame Gandhi (4 P.M. EST) – here

Aaron Diehl (8 p.m. EST) – here

(8 p.m. EST) – here The Show Up ( Zola Jesus , Kevin Devine and Pokey LaFarge) (1 P.M. EST) – here

, and Pokey LaFarge) (1 P.M. EST) – here NRJ Music Tour (Black Eyed Peas, Martin Garrix, Lewis Capaldi) (2.30 P.M. EST) – here

Pickathon presents one concert a day (Foxygen) (4 P.M. EST) – here and here

Phoebe Bridgers (3 p.m. EST) – here

(3 p.m. EST) – here John Legend (7 P.M / EST) – here

(7 P.M / EST) – here Gallant (5 P.M / EST) – here

(5 P.M / EST) – here Tory Lanez (7 P.M. EST) – here

(7 P.M. EST) – here Ke $ ha (7 P.M. EST) – here

(7 P.M. EST) – here Margo Price (9 p.m. EST) – here

(9 p.m. EST) – here Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (7 P.M. EST) – here

and (7 P.M. EST) – here Porches (1 P.M. EST) – here