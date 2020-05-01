The creator of & # 39; Blindspot & # 39; Martin Gero signs agreement with Universal Television – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Blind point Creator Martin Gero has entered into a general agreement with Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Under the important multi-year deal, which was negotiated before the start of the current Hollywood production shutdown, Gero will develop new series for Universal TV through his production company Quinn’s House. He is moving out of his old studio on Warner Bros. TV.

Gero created, executive produced, and hosted the NBC / WBTV drama Blind point, which returns on May 7 for its fifth and final season. The project was purchased and developed on NBC by Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe, who was then the director of online drama.

"From the moment I heard his tone to Blind point, I knew Martin Gero was special, "said Igbokwe. “He has an incredible ability to tell addictive stories and I love how his mind works. He is also a genuinely kind human being. Knowing that you will add your imprint to our list is tremendously exciting for all of us. "

In addition to creating and producing executives Blind point, under his general contract on WBTV, Gero was also an executive producer on the ABC drama series Cheated. In the Uni TV deal, he will continue to work with other writers on shows for NBC, whose guided programming is led by Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Peacock, and other networks and platforms. In his comments on the new deal, Gero noted the tough times the Hollywood industry is going through amid the coronavirus pandemic and recognized his former home and studio executives as he makes the mile-long commute from Warner Bros. to Universal batch.

"I am delighted to join my friend Pearlena Igbokwe and her power team at UTV. I am excited to help writers bring their unique, diverse and personal stories to the screen and work with the studio on innovative projects that can make our industry to work again as fast as it is safe, "he said. "I'm really excited to do new shows for Lisa, Tracey, and all the amazing people on NBC, as well as Peacock and beyond. Also, as I move down one exit on 101, I want to thank and thank Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and Clancy Collins-White for letting me live at WB these past seven years. ”

Blind point It was a resounding success when it launched in the fall of 2015, scoring as the season's # 1 series on the key adult demo for 18-49, and delivered respectable results in its subsequent three seasons when considering delayed / digital viewing. . display delayed to date, the Blind point The pilot has accumulated a 7.6 adult rating from 18-49 and 21.8 million viewers overall.

Gero, who previously created the Canadian cult series L.A. Complex also worked in Bored to death and Stargate franchise series Stargate Universe, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate SG-1. His agreement was negotiated by his lawyer Julian Zajfen in Ziffren Brittenham.