The City of Long Beach Opens Additional Coronavirus Testing Site at Veterans Memorial Stadium – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An additional coronavirus testing site has been opened in Long Beach at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In a press release on Friday, the city said the test drive location is expected to provide up to 100 tests daily.

"Having strong testing capacity is crucial to keeping people safe and gradually reopening Long Beach's economy," said Mayor Robert Garcia.

The site, located at 5000 E. Lew Davis St., will be open daily starting at 3 p.m. At 6 pm.

To make an appointment, visit the city. COVID-19 test page . Priority will be given to people who are 65 years of age or older, are frontline workers, show symptoms, or have underlying health conditions.

Appointments are also available to anyone with symptoms at five other locations: