The CEO of the Indian Producers Guild was 60 years old – Up News Info

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Indian Film and Television Producers Guild, passed away at the age of 60.

The Guild published a statement on their social networks confirming the news.

“Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. Their passion, integrity, ingenuity and commitment were only matched by their deep empathy and their unique ability to find ways to overcome the most difficult situation, "wrote the organization.

"Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role, always unpretentious and behind the scenes, to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry," he continued. “Our dear Kulmeet, we will always miss you. Your legacy will live. "

Makkar has served as head of the Guild since 2010. One of his most recent efforts was helping to establish the Indian Producers Guild Relief Fund to help shore up the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, to which Netflix donated $ 1 million. .

According to multiple local reports, he died of a heart attack in Dharamshala.

Ashoke Pandit, president of the Association of Film and Television Directors of India, and filmmakers Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar were among those who took to Twitter to express their pain over the news.

It is sad to know about the sudden disappearance of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Indian Film and Television Producers Guild due to a massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal) I will miss you #Kulmeet.

Sincere condolences to the family d.

ॐ शान्ति! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m – Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Kulmeet, you were an incredible pillar for all of us in the Indian Producers Guild … working tirelessly for the industry and for its improvement and advancement … you left us too soon … We will miss you and always remember you fondly. Rest in peace my friend … pic.twitter.com/GUcapyjfMo – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

It seems like every day we are waking up to lose someone we know and someone who cared deeply about Indian cinema. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as CEO of the Indian Film and Television Producers Guild will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRWNHIwBL7 – Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2020

It has been a difficult week for Indian industry, after the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.