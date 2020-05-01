The cast of Rock of Ages by Nick Cordero does not stop believing

the Rock of Ages the cast has a special message for Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots: "Do not stop believing,quot;.

Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of the show's stars singing the classic. Travel struck in honor of Lamb.

"Rock of Ages singing for Nick, "he wrote alongside the images, which put together several clips of the artists singing the tune from their homes." The amazing cast of Nick sent me this video on a day when I really needed to hear & # 39; Don & # 39; t stop believing! "" Thank you Rock of Ages Cast for this amazing song and tribute to Nick. He loves you guys so much! "

Cordero joined the Broadway production of Rock of Ages in 2012 after being part of the first cast of the national tour. He then reprized his role as Dennis for the Los Angeles show in 2019.

Lamb's Broadway credits also include Bullets on Broadway, for which he received a 2014 Tony Awards nomination, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. the Waitress The cast also recently performed a special performance of "Live Your Life,quot; in his honor.