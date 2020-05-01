The cast of Rock of Ages by Nick Cordero does not stop believing

the Rock of Ages the cast has a special message for Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots: "Do not stop believing,quot;.
Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of the show's stars singing the classic. Travel struck in honor of Lamb.
"Rock of Ages singing for Nick, "he wrote alongside the images, which put together several clips of the artists singing the tune from their homes." The amazing cast of Nick sent me this video on a day when I really needed to hear & # 39; Don & # 39; t stop believing! "" Thank you Rock of Ages Cast for this amazing song and tribute to Nick. He loves you guys so much! "
Cordero joined the Broadway production of Rock of Ages in 2012 after being part of the first cast of the national tour. He then reprized his role as Dennis for the Los Angeles show in 2019.
Lamb's Broadway credits also include Bullets on Broadway, for which he received a 2014 Tony Awards nomination, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. the Waitress The cast also recently performed a special performance of "Live Your Life,quot; in his honor.
Lamb is in a medically induced coma. In the past few weeks, Kloots has posted uplifting videos of people dancing and singing for Cordero alongside the hashtag #WakeUpNick.
Cordero was first hospitalized in late March. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and failed the coronavirus test twice. Then he was given a third test, which was positive. Since then he has tested negative for coronavirus again.
Kloots has documented his spouse's journey on social media. While Cordero has experienced several setbacks, including lung damage and amputation of one leg, Kloots remains positive.
"Nick's doctors have said from day one: 'Stay positive. There is no other way to see this because there are no results in a negative attitude. There are no results, there are no options,'" he said during a recent instagram. Live video. "So if I stay positive, if we stay positive, there is hope, and there are results, and there are options. So I will continue to do that, and I will continue to believe in Nick and his ability to overcome this terrible disease."
