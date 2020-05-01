The best Hollywood movies about aliens in recent times

American filmmakers seem to have a strange fascination for aliens. They have been making films on the subject since the pioneering days of black and white cinema. While some movies make us believe that aliens who contact us would be friendly, most movies portray them as hostile. The aliens in these movies range from being multi-limbed monsters to near-human creatures. World dominance is their goal in most cases, although some, like E.T., also come with a message of peace. Rumors of alien sightings abound in the media right now and keeping that in perspective, we present a list of recent era Hollywood movies revolving around aliens

Director: Greg Mottola

Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Blythe Danner, Joe Lo Truglio, John Carroll Lynch, Sigourney Weaver, Seth Rogen

The film is a science fiction comedy. It stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as two science fiction fans who encounter an alien named Paul who is voiced by Seth Rogen. They help him escape the clutches of FBI agents and then help him return to his homeworld. Basically it's a parody of science fiction movies. Although the film fakes his type of films, Steven Spielberg appears as himself. Only his voice can be heard. Sigourney Weaver, who has made a career in science fiction making Alien movies, also appears in this comedy parody as "the great man,quot; who chases the aliens and is ultimately crushed by the mothership. Look at it for the comedy and not for the science fiction elements and you won't be disappointed.

Pacific Rim (2013)

Director: Guillermo del Toro.

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini and Ron Perlman

This is the first movie in the Pacific Rim franchise. It tells of a war between Kaijus and Jaegers. While Kijus are extradimensional monsters that have come from a portal at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, the Jaegers are giant humanoid robots controlled by two co-pilots whose minds are linked by a mental link. The story follows Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam), a veteran Jaeger rider who is made to team up with rookie Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) as part of a final effort to defeat Kaiju. Giant robots fighting giant alien monsters – what more do you want from a science fiction movie? This is the best popcorn entertainment

Ender's Game (2013)

Director: Gavin Hood

Starring: Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Viola Davis, Abigail Breslin, Ben Kingsley

The film is based on Orson Scott Card's 1985 novel of the same name. Ender's game imagines a world where children are taught to fight aliens. Authorities feel they have found the perfect warrior to guide them on Ender. Reach the top of the class in each simulation exercise and are promoted to different levels of difficulty. His innovative approach to problems leads authorities to speed him up to combat the school, which he also advises. He is given a final simulation to play and uses all the resources he has to divert the alien convoy and destroy his home planet. He feels like it's a game, but he was in command of the human fleet and has truly destroyed a world. He dislikes the fact that a genocide has been committed and is ultimately inconsolable.

On the edge of tomorrow (2014)

Director: Doug Liman.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

The film is based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's 2004 Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill. The film takes place in a future where most of the earth has been invaded by a hostile alien race. Commander William Cage (Tom Cruise), a public relations officer with no combat experience, is forced by the authorities to join a landing operation against aliens. Although Cage dies in combat, he is in a cycle of time that sends him back to the day before the battle each time he dies. He teams up with Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to improve her fighting skills as she searches for a way to defeat alien invaders. The film was shot throughout Europe and made extensive use of the time travel paradox to provide a logical ending to the film.

Arrival (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma

The film is based on the 1998 short story Ted Chiang's Story of Your Life. Amy Adams plays a linguist Louise Banks hired to figure out how to communicate with aliens before tensions escalate and the situation leads to war. Linguists around the world are trying to find a way to communicate with aliens who have parked their ships around the world. The aliens in the movie speak in cryptic language and point to the use of a weapon. Louise assumes that what the aliens say is that their language should be used as a tool to learn their technology. She convinces other world leaders to keep their parts of the code. Aliens are helping humans since 3000 years later they would need the help of humans. It is a film with a positive message for humanity and was considered one of the best movies that came out in 2016.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Starring: John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Gallagher Jr.

The film is a spiritual successor to the horror movie Cloverfield (2008). The movie is partly an alien invasion movie, partly psychological horror. Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is chained in a warehouse after a car accident. A man named Howard (John Goodman) says he found her in a ditch. He claims that the world is being attacked by aliens and that they are in a bunker at the bottom of his farm because the government has used the nuclear option. A man named Emmett (John Gallagher Jr) who voluntarily lives with Howard confirms this. Michelle and Emmett conclude that Howard is actually a psychopath and Emmett gives up his life so that he can escape. When he comes to the surface after killing Howard, he discovers that there is a real alien invasion after all.