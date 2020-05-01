The actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; B.J. Hogg died at 65

HBO

Confirming the sad news, former agent Geoff Stanton describes the late actor as "a great man, a great personality and a great actor" and considers his death "a great loss".



Actor B.J. Hogg has died. The star, who appeared in television hits "game of Thrones"and" The Fall ", he was 65 years old.

The sad news has been confirmed by his former agent, Geoff Stanton, who tells the BBC: "He was a great man, a great personality and an excellent actor. His family must be devastated and my heart is with them." He was one of the friendliest people I know, or knew. It will be a great loss. "

Hogg was best known for playing Addam Marbrand in "Game of Thrones", but he was also loved in his native Northern Ireland for his role as Big Mervyn in the BBC comedy hit "Give My Head Peace".

BJ was also a classically trained musician who used to perform live, and appeared in the 1996 film "Dance Lexie Dance," which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

Tim McGarry mourns the death of B.J. Hogg.

Co-star of "Give My Head Peace" Tim McGarry He was quick to offer a tribute on Thursday, April 30, writing: "BJ is not just a colleague of ours or a great actor, he is not just a friend, he is part of the Give My Head Peace family and we are a great family. I was in the stage with him a few weeks ago and it's heartbreaking. He was such a lovely guy. BJ, as you probably know, he was a big guy, but he was also a big squirt and he's like that, so sad. "