Texas Motor Speedway to host 2020 graduation ceremonies for all Denton County schools – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Motor Speedway will host the Class 2020 graduation ceremonies for all high schools in Denton County, officials announced Friday.

The announcement was made after district officials searched for ways to hold graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.

To avoid having to cancel these special events, the final decision was made that Texas Motor Speedway organize the ceremonies with restrictions.

Lewisville ISD said Friday that the ceremonies will take place on their originally scheduled dates.

“This was the only option for which Denton County officials could guarantee their approval. It was made clear to us that our alternative graduation plans may be canceled or only allowed to continue with little or no hearing present, depending on health guidelines. We decided not to take the risk and go with the safe option, ”the district said on its website.

The other school districts involved include Aubrey ISD, Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Krum ISD, Lake Dallas ISD, Little Elm ISD, Northwest ISD, Pilot Point ISD, Ponder ISD, Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy.

Parents and students are encouraged to stay tuned to their school district websites for more information on dates and times.

Authorities said the ceremonies will be broadcast on the 12-story, 218-foot-wide Texas Motor Speedway video board as friends and family remain in their vehicles in the infield of the race track.

"We are pleased to be able to provide some ideas to superintendents in our area on how they can continue graduation ceremonies in person," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County elders and their families."

Authorities said the diploma presentations will be hands-free according to social distancing guidelines.

“A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and a lifetime memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate to the best of our ability in these difficult times, ”said Eddie Gossage, President and CEO of Texas Motor Speedway.

Other districts like Dallas and Fort Worth will hold virtual ceremonies toward the end of May to honor the Class of 2020.