Texas dental offices reopen with security enhancements during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas dental offices were able to reopen on Friday for non-emergency care.

Many dental offices are increasing the security measures against COVID-19 by increasing the sterilization protocols that were already in force.

But patients will notice changes at their normal visits, because at their next appointment teeth will not be the only focus.

The State Board of Dental Examiners adopted a set of emergency rules on April 30, the day before many dentists reopened their doors. The document establishes "minimum standards for safe practice,quot;.

The emergency rules are in effect until Governor Greg Abbott's disaster declaration expires.

The rules include asking a patient questions related to COVID-19 before an appointment.

They will be asked about their health conditions, as well as possible exposure to the virus and recent trips to critical points.

Upon arrival, patients must be subject to temperature control.

Dr. Fred Rabinowitz plans to open his practice in Plano on Monday. Until then, all gloved hands are on deck to disinfect the office.

"I think overall, our industry works very well in preventing cross contamination and the spread of disease," said Rabinowitz.

The SBDE is asking professionals to use fewer sprays, which are commonly used for cleanings.

To reduce unknown particles in the air, Rabinowitz will use a vacuum cleaner that he can start without even pressing a switch.

In accordance with social distancing recommendations, Rabinowitz will stagger appointments, which should give employees more time to fully disinfect the room after each patient.

Instead of assigning a time for each appointment, your office will now schedule visits for one hour and 15 minutes.

Rabinowitz patients will be asked to wear masks provided by staff until it is time for the exam. Toys and magazines will be removed from waiting areas, while pens will be removed after one use.

One challenge that many dental offices may face is the acquisition of sufficient personal protective equipment.

The SBDE asks professionals to use more PPE, including the use of N95 masks, KN95 masks, or their equivalent.

While Rabinowitz said he has a three-month supply, he acknowledged that more is needed across the state.

"I wish they could give us enough PPE because it is still a challenge," said Rabinowitz, adding that he hopes other offices will go beyond the minimum requirements stipulated by the board.

Her concern is shared by Janessa Bock, the president-elect of the Texas Association of Dental Hygienists.

"That's where some of the offices will have a difficult time opening today," Bock said. "(PPE) will be hard to come by if you haven't been trying to get them until now."

Some patients were ready to return to the dentist on Friday.

Eva Aikey was the only patient in her dental office in Plano, where she needed a bridge job done.

"I think it's everyone's decision," said Aikey. "If you think you're scared, stay home and follow the guidelines."

Patients should ask their dental offices about their COVID-19 policies, including available PPE, disinfection practices, and the number of patients allowed in the office at the same time.

If patients begin to experience COVID-19 symptoms after an appointment, they should contact their dental office immediately.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources