Texas coronavirus deaths peak in one day on reopening eve – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The death toll from coronavirus in Texas peaked at 50 days on Thursday.

The new figures come just as the state prepares for a slow restart of one of the world's largest economies by reopening retailers, restaurants, shopping malls, and movies to limited numbers of customers.

Governor Greg Abbott's "stay home,quot; order expires Friday.

The death toll of 119 in the past three days marks the deadliest stretch since the state's first pandemic fatality was recorded on March 17.

The 1,033 new cases Thursday are the first time the state has topped 1,000 since April 8.

