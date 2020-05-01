Tesla Stock Tanks after Elon Musk Tweets Price is "too high,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Tesla's stock price fell sharply on Friday, minutes after CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Tesla's stock price is too high, IMO."

Shares of the Bay Area-based automaker were trading at approximately $ 760 a share, then after Musk's tweet at 8:11 a.m. Pacific time, plummeted to less than $ 700 a share in minutes before recovering slightly. At noon, the shares fell 8%.

Tesla's share price is too high – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The tweet came in the midst of a series of tweets that began with an announcement that he was selling "almost all of my physical possessions,quot; and "He will not own any home," followed by lyrics from the US national anthem. USA And another tweet stating that his girlfriend, pop singer Grimes, "Is mad at me."

I am selling almost all physical possessions. You will not own any house. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

After the share price tweet, he tweeted, "Now give people back their FREEDOM," an apparent reference to the coronavirus blocks Musk has long protested.

Now give people back their FREEDOM – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

In October 2018, Musk agreed with the SEC that anything he tweeted that could affect the company's stock price would be reviewed before the Tweet was sent. That was after Musk tweeted that he had an agreement to make the company private, which later turned out not to.

It is not the first time that Musk has said that his own company's share price is overvalued. "The stock price we have is more than what we are entitled to deserve," he said at an event in London in 2013.

In December 2019, he tweeted "Whoa … the action is so high hahaha,quot;.

