Tenant groups call rent strike May 1, seek political support during pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Tenants and tenant advocacy groups are calling for a national rent strike on May 1 and asking the government to forgive rents during the pandemic. They said that if tenants are unable to work due to the shelter-in-place order, then they cannot pay.

"Just a paycheck from being on the streets," said Vanessa Bulnes, a tenant in East Oakland. The early childhood educator was already struggling financially before the pandemic.

"I'm actually paying 70 percent of our household income for rent," said Bulnes.

She will be suspended from work starting tomorrow, which means that her $ 2,600 monthly rent will now also be put on hold.

"We don't want to pay the rent. We want to be able to pay the rent. We don't want to be left homeless," said the grandmother.

Bulnes joins the national rent strike and asks political leaders for help. She spoke to other tenant advocates along with Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib in a Zoom conference call Thursday morning to plan the "We Attack Together,quot; campaign.

"This movement is not really geared towards moms and pops because we understand the situation they are in. That is why we are asking for forgiveness on the mortgage and rent," said Bulnes.

But owner Guy Blume is concerned that if the government does not intervene, he and other small landowners will be left in charge.

"Right now, we don't know if we are going to get a rental on May 1," Blume said. Your Oakland tenant in April was unable to pay the full amount. They settled a partial payment.

“The owners are also people. Not all of us are filming en masse, "Blume said. His work has also slowed down, leading to a reduction in income." I have to look at my own bank account and say how long can I float this. At some point, " what I am going to do?"

Bulnes said he understands the problem. Nonprofit housing advocacy organizations like the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment are trying to meet with Governor Gavin Newsom to organize a rescue for the tenants.

California already has a mortgage leniency law and a moratorium on eviction. But people said that only gives them a lifeline for a few more months. They said they need rent forgiveness.