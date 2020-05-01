Television director and producer Brad Silberling signs with ICM partners – Up News Info

Home Entertainment Television director and producer Brad Silberling signs with ICM partners – Up...

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific television producer and director Brad Silberling has signed with ICM Partners.

Silberling is executive producer and director of the CW drama series. Dynasty, Currently in its third season and renewed for a quarter for 2020-2021. He is also a director and executive producer on the first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix series. Dash and Lilly.

Silberling directed the CW / CBS Studios pilots Enchantress, Reign, Jane the Virgin and Not tomorrow, all of which went to the series. His company Reveal is under an agreement with CBS TV Studios.

On the film side, Silberling is known for directing features like Casper, City of Angels, a series of unfortunate events from Lemony Snicket and Moonlight Mile, based on his own experiences after the tragic murder of his girlfriend, actress Rebecca Schaeffer, in 1989.

Silberling is administered by Mosaic.

