Tekashi 6ix9ine instantly likes Girlfriend Jade's new thirst trap image

Tekashi 6ix9ine is slowly returning to normal. Hot New Hip Hop picked up on a post on his girlfriend's social media recently in which the rapper used the double tap feature to let him know he liked him.

In recent news, Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, revealed that he would release a new single, but until then, many people have been paying attention to how he uses social media. So far, Daniel, for the most part, has kept a low profile.

Reportedly, Tekashi 6ix9ine promised the judge that he would no longer bother people on social media, however, it seems that old habits die hard, because he and 50 Cent recently had an exchange on Instagram. In an interview, 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson, said that she would not be working with 6ix9ine at any time in the future.

Tekashi 6ix9ine resorted to his account to say that it would not be the first time that Curtis Jackson abandoned his son. Tekashi's comment was not overly inflammatory, and will likely be ignored by the rest of the social media universe.

However, the fact that he also liked his girlfriend's social media posts is a sign that Hernandez is slowly using them again. Jade asked fans on Instagram to describe her in one word but not to use the word "snitch."

The image showed his butt that he recently claimed he no longer needed Photoshop. Regardless of his posts on social media, there's no question that Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to generate a lot of heat on himself through the use of Instagram.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine became the prime suspect in a case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. As a result of his testimony, Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison among other members were jailed.

Prosecutors even asked for a lenient sentence for Hernández's cooperation. They described him as a "star witness,quot;. Interestingly, while in prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine also signed a record deal, proving that it will still release new music in the future, despite its tarnished reputation in the hip-hop community.



