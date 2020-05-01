Tekashi 6ix9ine applauds 50 cents after refusing to collaborate – "He abandoned his son,quot;

Tekashi 6ix9ine applauded 50 Cent after making it clear that she would not collaborate with him after his problems with the law and time behind bars. The younger rapper held back nothing when he shadowed his former mentor in response.

It all started with an interview on Real 92.3 of Big Boy of LA on April 30.

It was then that 50 explained the reason why he would never work with Tekashi.

‘I would not work with him. What it is, it's just against the way I grew up, "he said simply.

It didn't take long for Tekashi to find 50s words and therefore commented on TheShadeRoom's post about it: ‘It won't be the first time 50 has abandoned his son. Let me take care of my affairs. "

This was a reference to the fact that 50 is fighting with his 22-year-old son Marquise Jackson and also to the fact that he previously expressed that he sees Tekashi as his son.

But as it seems, the veteran rapper doesn't really care much either and Tekashi wasn't happy to hear that.

Meanwhile, 50 has expressed that he disagrees with Tekashi's decision to testify against Nine Trey Gang members to obtain a plea agreement that led to a shorter sentence.

In early April, Tekashi was released and, therefore, during an IG Live, a fan asked 50 if he "had already seen his son."

‘No, I have not heard from Tekashi. He is the son of his mother. He told everyone. However, it is better than Marquesa. I will wear it before my real (son). F *** that n ****, & # 39; 50 Cent replied. Oh!

It is no secret that 50 and your biological child do not have the best relationships.

In fact, they have shaded each other on social media many times and it seems that neither wants to have anything to do with the other.



