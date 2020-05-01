Teen arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with death of woman – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning robbery turned deadly, and now a 17-year-old is charged with capital murder and robbery of a room with the intent to commit a serious crime.

Police arrested Roel Jose Cano Jr. in connection with the death of Peggy Franklin, 66, inside his 3300 block apartment on Willowcrest Drive.

Franklin was found dead from gunshot wounds and another injured woman, as well as two children, on April 24.

None of the children was injured.

Cano's bond is set at $ 1,753,000 for his charges.