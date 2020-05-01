TCA cancels summer press tour, exploring "virtual alternatives" with networks – Up News Info

The Television Critics Association's summer press tour, an annual marketing ritual held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, has become the latest industry event to be canceled by the coronavirus.

In a memorandum sent to its members on Friday, the TCA said, "It is working with networks to explore virtual alternatives both within the original time frame of the press tour and later in 2020. But given the current state of production. TV, as of now, this is a cancellation, not a postponement. "

No decision has been made, the board said, about the TCA Awards, which are presented in the middle of the summer tour. The note ended with the hope that board members "will see everyone in the ballroom in January," that is, at the TCA's annual winter press tour in Pasadena.

Cancellation is the latest twist on the industry 2020 calendar, and one that could have a longer-term impact in terms of raising awareness for programming. Dozens of broadcast and cable networks, as well as digital and broadcast media, have come to rely on presentation slots during the two-and-a-half-week tour as a way to promote shows and promote their brands. But with so many key elements in the shutdown, and the state of California maintaining tight control over which companies can resume operations in the coming months, it seemed increasingly unsustainable.