TCA cancels summer press tour, exploring "virtual alternatives" with networks – Up News Info

The Television Critics Association's summer press tour, an annual marketing ritual held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, has become the latest industry event to be canceled by the coronavirus.
In a memorandum sent to its members on Friday, the TCA said, "It is working with networks to explore virtual alternatives both within the original time frame of the press tour and later in 2020. But given the current state of production. TV, as of now, this is a cancellation, not a postponement. "
No decision has been made, the board said, about the TCA Awards, which are presented in the middle of the summer tour. The note ended with the hope that board members "will see everyone in the ballroom in January," that is, at the TCA's annual winter press tour in Pasadena.
Related story
Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: New Cases Jump Again As Numbers Continue On Roller Coaster
Cancellation is the latest twist on the industry 2020 calendar, and one that could have a longer-term impact in terms of raising awareness for programming. Dozens of broadcast and cable networks, as well as digital and broadcast media, have come to rely on presentation slots during the two-and-a-half-week tour as a way to promote shows and promote their brands. But with so many key elements in the shutdown, and the state of California maintaining tight control over which companies can resume operations in the coming months, it seemed increasingly unsustainable.
Here is the full memo:
Dear TCA members:
We are saddened to announce that the TCA 2020 Summer Press Tour is canceled.
Board members are working with networks to explore virtual alternatives both within the original time frame of the press tour and later in 2020. But, given the current state of television production, as of now, this is a cancellation, not a postponement.
We will respond to you as soon as possible with possible individual network options and information about the TCA Awards. (No decision has been made yet and we will send out a member survey.)
As most of you have expressed an interest in coming up with alternatives online, either this summer or later in the year, we look forward to working with you and Dave Taylor in the coming weeks as we discover the options.
The good folks at ABC suggested that we might want to have regular conference call visits. Feel free to reply to us separately if you want to participate in those discussions or leave it on your own devices and speak to us individually. To be clear: there is no pressure to participate. If someone needs to take full advantage, we fully understand it. We will hit base next week with time for a quick group chat.
Either way, we value all of your comments, ideas, and camaraderie at this deeply strange time and look forward to seeing you all in the ballroom in January.
All the best,
The TCA Board
%MINIFYHTMLfdff9530502796d23a61ba908e782c4714%