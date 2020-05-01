Tamron Hall's baby Moses finds himself racing a bird in hilarious video

A few days after baby Moses celebrated his first birthday, Tamron Hall's son came face to face with a bird.

Through Instagram, Tamron posted a hilarious video that has now gone viral. The video shows her son, Moses, crawling towards his little bird named Jojo, who appears to be an expert in social estrangement.

Moses seemed to be interested in making friends with Jojo and playing with him, but the bird did not have him and kept walking away as fast as he could.

The television presenter subtitled the video: “Jojo teaching Moses about social distancing. No one puts the baby in the corner. Back off, baby. #block but finding laughter. #bestfriends @tamronhallshow from home. "

The joyous moment touched and captivated fans who jumped into the comment section to post sweet messages.

A person who encouraged Jojo and asked Tamron for a second son said the following: “On the move. Wait until he starts walking. "Moses needs a little brother or sister to play with instead of Jojo."

This social media user has decided to praise Moses for his efforts: "Look at him dragging those little legs … hahahaha. He is enjoying this 😂thank you for sharing your beautiful son with us❤️

It should put sound. The baby laughs and cures all ills! ❤️❤️ ”

Another commenter revealed, "Moses, leave that bird alone before it pecks at you." They are very beautiful! What kind of parrot is JoJo? Its colors are beautiful!

This sponsor shared: "His name is Meyer's Parrot. JoJo loves Moses because he never lets anyone get so close to him hahaha 😍😍😍😍😍. And the floor also gets dusty! … What a deal! … I love you Tamron! … Have a wonderful day and stay safe, love your posts … Dennis "

Tamron recently revealed that she had to become a self-sufficient mother who had to bake and decorate for Moses' first birthday.

She shared a photo of the beautiful cake she made and captioned it: “My first birthday cake made by Mom! Go to @tamronhallshow to see the backstory. Oh, this is not the cake that Moses ate today. Let's say the frosting doesn't mask the flavor. It was made with love but not enough butter, flour, eggs and milk. "

Moses actually took over with all that worship.



