Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso address dating and race in their series "Quarantined and Coupled,quot; on YouTube

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso released a new series on YouTube that excited their fans. It's called Quarantined & Coupled, and the videos cover all sorts of tricky topics.

The last one was about dating and race, and you can see the message David posted on his social media account before the live video.

'Love is blind? Do you see a career when you go out? Are you open to exploring outside of your own race? David started his post.

He went on and said, "Well, we'll talk about it tonight." Tamar and I will have some of our favorite couples as guests: @cameronreidhamilton and @ need4lspeed (from the successful Netflix show LOVE IS BLIND) and our own @ trinabraxton1 and @vonscales.

So join us on YouTube tonight on "Tamar Takes,quot; at 8 PM / PST (11 PM / EST) for another episode of "Couples & Quarantine."

A follower posted this message for Tamar's boyfriend: ‘@david.adefeso biggest fan in South Africa ❤️ I love you and Tamar. "

Someone else got excited about the couple and said: ta @tamarbraxton and @ david.adefeso I am praying for you. Keep GOD first and you will be fine. Maintain a positive peace. "

David has also posted several videos in which he offers his fans and followers precious financial advice during the difficult times we are living in.

A fan asked David the following: ‘(email protected) at some point, would you talk more about investing in stocks, bonds, mutual funds? I know you mentioned it before, but could you break it down more in terms of each person's risks, rewards, and benefits and how to determine the best option for someone to invest in and how to invest, who to turn to if you want. invest etc. with funds, breakdown Tmescale, interest paid, total increase and subsequent earnings Please? Thank you very much in advance ".

