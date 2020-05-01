"Take it to Greek,quot; airs on Netflix, so I saw it for the first time in 10 years and it was an experience

I promise you, you didn't notice how many actors appeared in this movie.
June 4, 2010 Take it to the Greek was released. I saw it in theaters (despite Shrek Forever After at the time) and I recently noticed it streaming on Netflix, so I watched it again. I remember I really liked it, BUT I FORGOT HOW MUCH A GEM IT IS.
OK, since the jump, I remember Rose Byrne playing Aldous Snow's girlfriend / ex, Jackie Q. She is equally ridiculous music that was worthy of its own spin-off if this movie had worked well at the box office (damn , Shrek Forever After)
I also forgot that the music in this movie is fantastic and I am happy to report that the soundtrack is available on Spotify.
The funniest part of seeing this now is seeing so many familiar faces and saying, "OH, (INSERT A FAMOUS PERSON) is in this ?!" As if I didn't realize that Aaron's girlfriend (Jonah Hill) was played by Elisabeth Moss.
Oh Jake Johnson is in this movie!
Oh Aziz Ansari is in this movie!
Oh Nick Kroll is in this movie!
Oh Ellie Kemper is in this movie!
Oh, that really popular GIF from the excited Jonah Hill is in this movie!
Tom Felton is one of the many quick celebrity appearances. Jonah Hill's character makes a Harry Potter reference that Felton is not amused. A fun and efficient cameo.
OK, Forgetting Sarah Marshall he's in my two biggest romantic comedies, so it's silly to see him referenced (albeit quickly) with a Kristen Bell cameo.
HOWEVER, I was a little saddened that Aldous barely remembered Sarah, saying he "thinks,quot; that "he used to have sex with her." It's a shame, I always wanted a Forgetting Sarah Marshall continuation. How can we not get one of those, but there are FOUR Shrek films?
Oh Kristen Schaal is in this movie! Crazy for thinking that Bob's Burgers It started the following year and has been voicing Louise Belcher ever since.
Diddy is SO GREAT in this movie as Sergio, the head of a record company. Strange that Diddy wasn't nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011, but Jonah Hill did (for Money ball)
I also forgot how this movie becomes somewhat serious / emotional in parts, like when Jackie tells Aldous that her son is not hers, but is actually a photographer she had hosted years ago. BRUTAL!
I also forgot this situation where a threesome is discussed.
Or that the trio really happens?
Then there is a fight between the Jonah Hill character and Russell Brand that escalates to a rather dark point that he had completely forgotten.
Lastly, I 100% forgot that Aldous jumps off a hotel roof, lands in the pool, but breaks his arm.
Shrek Forever After I did not have the scope to carry out this type of high comedy and deep and dark sadness.
Anyway, if you don't remember, it all works out in the end. Aldous is headed in the right direction, he's made up with the Jonah Hill character, and the movie ends with "Furry Walls,quot; sung. BEAUTIFUL. ART. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go find other underrated movies that may not have gotten the credit they deserved thanks to that ogre box office thug.
