SVU EP of Elliot Stabler's comeback in upcoming spinoff – Up News Info

Law and order: SVU Showrunner Warren Leight has shared some thoughts on Elliot Stabler's return in the next SVU cleave.

As we reported in March, NBC has issued a serial order to a SVU spin-off starring Christopher Meloni, repeating his Law and order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler. the SVU The derived drama revolves around the New York Police organized crime unit led by Stabler.

In a new podcast episode of the show, Leight spoke about Elliot's return and revealed initial plans to bring Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) back in the season 21 finale.

“We had heard distant thunder over Chris Meloni returning in the fall and we were going to lay the foundation for that. We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been shot by a team of neeer-well-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit Simon's apparent overdose and we were going to learn about the tensions in the Stabler, which had happened to the family. stable after Elliot left SVU and apparently left them, "said Leight.

"We were just going to lay the groundwork to anticipate Elliot's return, of course, in his own series. We had a feeling that the first episode of next year for SVU was going to bring Elliot back, so we foreshadowed that and will explain a little bit more what happened to Simon, ”he continued.

The production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic hit in the middle of episode 21 of the series, forcing things to change a bit in season 22. Leigh said there may be something from episode 23 of season 21. in season 22 and the plan for the finale may come down to a preview next season.

"It is very difficult for me to say to NBCUniversal and (Dick Wolf):" Can you wait to introduce Elliot because he had something in mind? Leight said.

Law and order: SVU It has been renewed until season 24 on NBC.